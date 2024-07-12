RSI Trend Scanner

An RSI (Relative Strength Index) MT4 (MetaTrader 4) scanner is a tool used in forex trading to identify overbought or oversold conditions across multiple currency pairs and timeframes. The RSI is a momentum oscillator that measures the speed and change of price movements, typically used to identify potential reversal points in the market.

Key Features and Functions of an RSI MT4 Scanner:

  1. Multiple Timeframe Analysis: The scanner can analyze various timeframes (e.g., 1 minute, 5 minutes, 15 minutes, 1 hour, 4 hours, daily) to provide a comprehensive view of the market conditions across different periods.

  2. Customizable RSI Settings: Users can set their preferred RSI period (e.g., 14, 21) and levels (e.g., 30 for oversold, 70 for overbought) to match their trading strategy.

  3. Real-Time Alerts: The scanner provides real-time alerts (sound, email, or pop-up notifications) when a currency pair reaches the overbought or oversold levels.

  4. User-Friendly Interface: The scanner typically has a user-friendly interface that displays the RSI values for multiple currency pairs and timeframes in a grid or table format, allowing for quick and easy analysis.

  5. Filter Options: Traders can filter the currency pairs and timeframes they want to scan, focusing only on those that meet their specific criteria.

  6. Integration with MT4: The scanner is integrated with the MT4 platform, allowing traders to quickly open charts, place trades, and apply other technical indicators for further analysis.

How to Use an RSI MT4 Scanner:

  1. Install the Scanner: Download and install the RSI scanner EA (Expert Advisor) on your MT4 platform.

  2. Configure Settings: Set your preferred RSI period and levels, select the currency pairs and timeframes you want to scan.

  3. Monitor Alerts: Pay attention to the alerts generated by the scanner. When a currency pair reaches the overbought or oversold level, consider it a signal to investigate further or potentially place a trade.

  4. Analyze Further: Use additional technical analysis tools and indicators to confirm the signals generated by the RSI scanner before making trading decisions.

By using an RSI MT4 scanner, traders can efficiently monitor multiple currency pairs and timeframes, identify potential trading opportunities, and make more informed trading decisions based on RSI signals.


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Trade Copier Global: The name speaks for itself. This copier allows you to copy orders between MT4 terminals even if they are not installed on the same computer. Features Copying trades between MT4 terminals around the world with a short delay. Automatically recognizes symbol prefixes. Can connect many Slaves to the same Master. Supports pending and market orders. Supports partial order close (with limitations, see below) Can send messages and notifications to the Slaves from the Master Several
Trader Evolution MT4
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (2)
Utilities
" Trader Evolution " - A utility designed for traders who use wave and technical analysis in their work. One tab of the utility is capable of money management and opening orders, and the other can help in making Elliott wave and technical analysis. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT5 Advantages 1. Trading in a few clicks. Immediate and pending orders are available in the panel 2. Money management. The program automatically selects the appropriate lot size 3. Simplifies
Forward Alert To Telegram
Trinh Dat
4.73 (11)
Utilities
The Expert Advisor will help you forward all pop-up alert with screenshot from  MetaTrader 4 to Telegram channel/ group, also forward all notifications to Telegram. Parameters  -  Telegram Bot Token - create bot on Telegram and get token.  -  Telegram Chat ID  - input your Telegram user ID,  group / channel ID  -  Forward Alert - default true, to forward alert.  -  Send message as caption of Screenshot - default false, set true to send message below Screenshot  How to setup and guide  - Telegram
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Advanced Camarilla Calculator is one of the most commonly used trading calculators. This calculator can be used to generate levels. Scenario 1 Open price is between H3 and L3 For Long  - Wait for the price to go below L3 and then when it moves back above L3, buy. Stop loss will be when price moves below L4. Target1 - H1, Target2 - H2, Target3 - H3  For Short  -  Wait for the price to go above H3 and then when the price moves back below H3, sell. Stop loss will be when price moves above H4. Targe
Trend Analyser
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Multi Trend Analyzer MT4 indicator provides signals from the following technical trading indicators: RSI, STOCH, STOCHRSI, MACD, ADX, Williams % R, ATR, Oscillator, ROC and Bull/Bear Power. It supports all time frames, from the 1 minute up to the monthly charts. You can change all indicator inputs. Indicator provide total trend summary. We can easily analysis and study market movement .
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4.5 (4)
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Super Trend Filter Indicator Super trend Arrow Consider as a Master Candle , If super trend in Buy signal , then signal candle calculate as master candle  and master candle close above the open candle then calculate filter Buy Arrow.  If super trend in Sell signal , then signal candle calculate master candle  and master candle close below the open candle calculate filter Sell Arrow. 3 Target with Trailing Stop Loss 
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This MACD Magic indicator coded due to inspired in a another similar indicator ,Here Macd Magic calculate Double trend confirmation. With ATR Ratio Based TP point , ATR value input are available in input settings . MACD Magic indicator provides Accurate signals on all Major currency pair and stocks. This indicator Very easy to analysis trend and set target point 
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Wolfe Waves scanner - It scans all the Symbols and identify the movement of price and it gives confidence in trade. It automatically plots  fifth wave breaks out of the channel. According to the theory behind the pattern, a line drawn from the point at the beginning of the first wave and passing through the beginning of the fourth wave predicts a target price for the end of the fifth wave. If a trader properly identifies a Wolfe Wave as it forms, the beginning of the fifth wave represents an op
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The Average True Range (ATR) is a tool to measure volatility. ATR MTF (Multi Time Frame) indicator provides all timeframe trends helps to identify in which kind of volatility environment the market .This indicator can be used with any Trading Systems for additional confirmation of trading entries or exits. It is a very helpful tool to calculate Targets and Stops according the current market conditions.
Half Trend with TP SL
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Half Trend TPSL Buy Sell Indicator calculates the open and close of the price bars over the selected period of time and applies its own  calculation method to find an average line of the price movement.  ATR based Take Profit and Stop Loss ATR is a measure of volatility over a specified period of time. The most common length is 14, which is also a common length for oscillators, such as the relative strength index (RSI) and stochastics. A higher ATR indicates a more volatile market, while a lowe
Easy Trade share to MT4 Client
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Product Description: MT4 Trade Copier with Advanced Features MT4  Trade Copier is designed to streamline and enhance your trading experience by allowing seamless replication of trades across multiple accounts. It offers advanced features to cater to different trading needs and preferences. Features: Master/Slave Selection: Easily choose between master and slave modes to manage trades effectively. Multiplier for Slave Accounts: Set a multiplier to adjust the size of trades copied to slave a
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BB Scanner MT4  is a powerful, next-generation market scanner that detects Bollinger Bands breakouts across multiple symbols and timeframes. It provides a modern, interactive dashboard that displays signals, entry price, target levels, stop loss, and real-time status — all in one place. Key Features Multi-Symbol & Multi-Timeframe Scanning (auto or custom list) Precise BB Breakout Detection (Buy/Sell with ATR-based targets) Automatic Target 1, Target 2, Stop Loss calculation ️ Modern
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Half Trend TPSL Buy Sell Indicator calculates the open and close of the price bars over the selected period of time and applies its own  calculation method to find an average line of the price movement.  ATR based Take Profit and Stop Loss ATR is a measure of volatility over a specified period of time. The most common length is 14, which is also a common length for oscillators, such as the relative strength index (RSI) and stochastics. A higher ATR indicates a more volatile market, while a lowe
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Jalitha K Johny
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MACD Multi Time Frame Scanner MACD Scanner MT5 is a powerful and easy-to-use dashboard tool that scans the MACD indicator across multiple symbols and multiple timeframes in real-time. It gives you a complete market overview at a glance, helping you spot bullish and bearish MACD crossovers instantly — without switching between charts. 1. Multi-Symbol / Multi-Timeframe Scanning Allow user to set a watchlist (symbols to scan). Scan across multiple timeframes (M1 → MN). Show signals (Bullish / Beari
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