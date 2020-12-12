Super Trend Filter Indicator
- Indicators
-
- Version: 4.1
- Updated: 7 July 2021
- Activations: 5
This is the best and complete trading system ever. I've been in MQL for a very long and never came across something that REALLY WORKS !!! The seller is helpful and fix the alert issue with the indicator within a day. Good product, good seller and good support. Highly recommended.
WOW BEST INDICATOR EVER MADE ON MQL5 & DESERVES A MILLION STARS ✨🤩
After buying and renting so many indicators, most were useless and BIG waste of money and time 🤦🏻♂️ This 1 is definitely SUPER 🦸🏻 and #1 ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
I use the "Super Trend Filter Indicator" and I like it a lot because it complements my trading strategy very well! My congratulations to the author Jalitha!
But I need to ask if it is possible to improve the "Super Trend Filter Indicator" by creating the option to leave only the TP lines on the chart and not the thick green and red "Draw Levels"? I ask because for me the colored bands of the TPS hinder the visualization of the graph. If you can make this update as soon as possible I would greatly appreciate it!
I am still trying this indicator out, but having tried to scalp on smaller time frames does not work well. I will continue to research the indicator and update. Maybe the other reviews are done on higher timeframes? I just didnt have success with especially under 5 minute charts.
This is the best and complete trading system ever. I've been in MQL for a very long and never came across something that REALLY WORKS !!! The seller is helpful and fix the alert issue with the indicator within a day. Good product, good seller and good support. Highly recommended.
WOW BEST INDICATOR EVER MADE ON MQL5 & DESERVES A MILLION STARS ✨🤩
After buying and renting so many indicators, most were useless and BIG waste of money and time 🤦🏻♂️ This 1 is definitely SUPER 🦸🏻 and #1 ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
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I use the "Super Trend Filter Indicator" and I like it a lot because it complements my trading strategy very well! My congratulations to the author Jalitha!
But I need to ask if it is possible to improve the "Super Trend Filter Indicator" by creating the option to leave only the TP lines on the chart and not the thick green and red "Draw Levels"? I ask because for me the colored bands of the TPS hinder the visualization of the graph. If you can make this update as soon as possible I would greatly appreciate it!