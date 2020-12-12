Camarilla Trade Calculator

Advanced Camarilla Calculator is one of the most commonly used trading calculators. This calculator can be used to generate levels.

Scenario 1

Open price is between H3 and L3

For Long - Wait for the price to go below L3 and then when it moves back above L3, buy. Stop loss will be when price moves below L4. Target1 - H1, Target2 - H2, Target3 - H3

For Short - Wait for the price to go above H3 and then when the price moves back below H3, sell. Stop loss will be when price moves above H4. Target1 - L1, Target2 - L2, Target3- L3

Scenario 2

Open price is between L3 and L4

For Long - When price moves above L3, buy. Stop loss when price moves below L4. Target1 - H1, Target2 - H2, Target3 - H3

For Short - When the price goes below L4, sell. Stop loss when price moves above L3. Target 1 - L5, Target 2 - L6

Scenario 3

Open price is outside the H4 and L4

Wait for the prices to come in range and trade accordingly.











