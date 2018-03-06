FiboPlusChartDemo MT5

A ready-made trading system based on automatic plotting and tracking of Fibonacci levels for buying and selling any symbol on any timeframe.

Demo version - calculation of the last 290 bars is not performed.





Advantages

Determines the trend direction (14 indicators)

Displays the trend strength and the values of indicators comprising the trend direction

Plotting horizontal levels, support and resistance lines, channels

Selection of the Fibonacci levels calculation type (6 different methods)

Alert system

On-screen



Email



Push notifications





Buttons

Changing the color scheme

« Arrows ». Move the menu to an arbitrary place.

». Move the menu to an arbitrary place. « X ». Remove the indicator from the chart.

». Remove the indicator from the chart. " Trend direction ". Calculate the trend direction on each timeframe. Used indicators: RSI, Stochastic, MACD, ADX, BearsPower, BullsPower, AO, WPR, MA - 5,10,20,50,100,200.

"Timeframes M1, M5, ..." - press the button to see the indicator values for the selected timeframe



" + " Show all timeframes.

" Show all timeframes.

" Value Trend direction ". Values of indicators comprising the trend direction on the previously selected timeframe. (current timeframe by default)

". Values of indicators comprising the trend direction on the previously selected timeframe. (current timeframe by default) " Support & Resistance ".

" Horizontal line " plot horizontal levels (fractals and RSI)

" plot horizontal levels (fractals and RSI)

" Trend line " plot trend lines (RSI)



" SUP " support

" support



" RES " resistance

" resistance

" Chanel " plot channels



" SUP " support

" support



" RES " resistance

" resistance " Fibonacci control "

" Change Fibonacci " select one of 6 different calculation types of Fibonacci levels for buying and selling (Best, Standard, debt of flow, Impulse, Zig_Zag, RSI)

" select one of 6 different calculation types of Fibonacci levels for buying and selling (Best, Standard, debt of flow, Impulse, Zig_Zag, RSI)

" Auto " by calculated trend

" by calculated trend

" Flat " buying and selling

" buying and selling

" Up " only sell

" only sell

" Down " only buy

" only buy

View other offers plotted using the same algorithm (Change Fibonacci):



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last "Alert signal". Current trading signals





Parameters

Language (Russian, English, Deutsch, Espanol, Portugues)

(Russian, English, Deutsch, Espanol, Portugues) Options for calculating Fibonacci - overlay options of Fibonacci levels:

- overlay options of Fibonacci levels: Best - by candles of the same candles up to the first candle of the opposite color

- by candles of the same candles up to the first candle of the opposite color

Impulse (AO) - Awesome Oscillator

- Awesome Oscillator

RSI - the Relative Strength Index indicator

- the Relative Strength Index indicator Color scheme - color scheme (preset colors):

- color scheme (preset colors): White background - for a white background

- for a white background

Black background - for a black background

- for a black background

Custom background - custom settings of all colors

- custom settings of all colors FIBO Custom - level values separated by «,»

- level values separated by «,» Alert Fibo level - custom Fibonacci level for alerts

- custom Fibonacci level for alerts Alert on/off - enable/disable alerts

- enable/disable alerts Alert from Time Frame, Alert to Time Frame - timeframes for alerts

- timeframes for alerts Minute repeat of Alerts - the number of minutes to repeat alerts

- the number of minutes to repeat alerts Number repeat of Alerts - the number of alert repetitions

- the number of alert repetitions Alert Fibo only - alerts only at Fibonacci retracement levels

- alerts only at Fibonacci retracement levels E-Mail on/off - send alerts to E-Mail

- send alerts to E-Mail Push on/off - send alerts via Push notifications

- send alerts via Push notifications custom color settings:

BUY - color Fibonacci levels UP, BUY - сolor Rectangle, BUY - сolor text



SELL - color Fibonacci levels DOWN, SELL - сolor Rectangle, SELL - color text



Resistance line - color, Support line - color



Divergence line - color, color text in the button

Font settings

Font Name - font name

- font name

Font Size 8, 10, 12, 14 - font size





Trading System