FiboPlus MT5

Fibonacci theft is an ultrascalping system that uses Fibonacci levels to launch a scalping system that allows theft a few pips from the market. This system allows the use of fibonacci levels, predetermined levels or a level chosen by the user. It also presents the option of using or not volume and impulse filters. Being a very aggressive scalping system, it should only be used in pairs with a low spread and low commissions. This system is suitable for small accounts and can be used with only