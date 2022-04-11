FiboPlusElliottPlusCME MT5

5

Fibo + Elliott + CME

The Expert Advisor is designed as an assistant for manual trading.

Ready-made trading system based on Elliott waves and Fibonacci retracement levels. It is simple and affordable.

  • Display of the marking of Elliott waves (main or alternative option) on the chart.
  • Construction of horizontal levels, support and resistance lines, a channel.
  • Superposition of Fibonacci levels on waves 1, 3, 5, A
  • Display data from CME (CME - Chicago Mercantile Exchange Chicago Mercantile Exchange)
  • Alert system (on-screen, E-Mail, Push notifications).   
  • visual panel for opening orders in manual trading.
  • Trading recommendations.

Features:

  • without delving into the Elliott wave theory, you can immediately open one of the possible options for entering the market with a ready Stop loss (SL possible loss) and Take profit (TP profit) and see its graphical display. (Events & Trading Button.)
  • display of waves of the desired wave level (W, D, H) on any period of the chart, setting font types, font sizes, colors of any wave
  • forecast of market development with reference points, range of entry and exit points
  • data from CME in the form of different levels from the point of view of Market Makers.
  • position risk assessment (calculation of the profit factor for the first goal)
  • daily, at least, updates of the wave markings on the chart from the website or through the exchange file (in any electronic way)

Wave counting for 13 instruments:

EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, XAUUSD (GOLD), EURGBP, USDCAD, USDCHF, EURJPY, USDJPY, GBPJPY, OIL WTI, SPX 500 (Standard & Poor's 500), BitCoin.

CME data for 8 instruments :

EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, XAUUSD (GOLD), USDCAD, USDCHF, USDJPY, OIL WTI


Full instruction in English

https://www.FiboPlus.ru/FiboPlusElliottPlusCME_readme - eng.pdf

in pdf format - opens in the browser


https://www.FiboPlus.ru/FiboPlusElliottPlusCME_readme - eng.docx
in word format - will offer to save

Parameters

  • Language (Russian, English, Deutsch, Espanol, Portugues)
  • Update Wave - (true) updates of the wave markings on the chart from the website or (false) – through the exchange file (in any electronic way)
  • Alert on/off - enable/disable alerts;
  • E-Mail on/off - send alerts to E-Mail;
  • Push on/off - send alerts via Push notifications
  • Minute repeat of Alerts - the number of minutes to repeat alerts
  • Number repeat of Alerts - the number of alert repetitions
  • Any Windows font - Arial, Cambria, Rockwell, Times New Roman - installation of the main font of the program.

It is recommended to update the data (successively clicking on the periods M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H2, H3, H4, H6, H8, H12, D1, W1, MN) before applying the utility to the current chart of the instrument.

Preset

- for comfortable work, you need to install the EliotWaveMine  font  https://www.FiboPlus.ru/EliotWaveMine.ttf

- in the settings of MetaTrader 5  Ctrl+O (Tools -> Options -> 'Expert Advisers' tab)

v - Allow WebRequest for listed URL: - 'https://www.fiboplus.ru/'


Reviews 1
Julianoper
96
Julianoper 2023.05.18 09:20 
 

Tive dificuldades para entendimento, mas com apoio do autor, consegui instalar e operar.

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Julianoper
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Julianoper 2023.05.18 09:20 
 

Tive dificuldades para entendimento, mas com apoio do autor, consegui instalar e operar.

Sergey Malysh
8075
Reply from developer Sergey Malysh 2023.05.18 09:35
Все он показывает. Отображение волн Эллиотта ВЫ не настроили.
Ele mostra tudo. Exibição de Elliott Waves que VOCÊ não configurou.
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