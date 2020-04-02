FiboPlusSignal

The FiboPlusSignal Expert Advisor.

Automatic and manual trading on any instrument (symbol) and on any chart period. The operation algorithm is based on:

  • Fibonacci retracement (5 different methods);
  • calculation of trend direction using 14 indicators;
  • support and resistance lines;
  • horizontal support/resistance levels.

Additional features:

  • locking of orders (instead of setting stop loss);
  • trailing stop based on Fibonacci retracement;
  • alert system;
  • visual panel for opening orders in manual trading – 11 options.
  • visual panel for setting up automatic trading.


Buttons

  • FiboPlusSignal logo - the button to enable/disable the automatic trading mode. (The "AutoTrading" button must be enabled in the MetaTrader terminal).
    • visual panel - automatic trading:
      • lot size;
      • take the spread into account;
      • locking of orders;
      • Trend direction. The Auto Up Dn Fl buttons override the trend direction
      • Trade style - Conservative, Medium, Optimal, Dinamic, Aggressive, Kamikaze
      • trading 1 to 4 orders with different take profit;
  • Color scheme switching button, other colors can be applied via the Expert settings.
  • Arrow buttons. Move the menu to any arbitrary point on the chart.
  • The "X" button. Remove the EA from the current chart.
  • The "Trend direction" button. Calculation of trend direction on each timeframe. Indicators are used (RSI, Stochastic, MACD, ADX, BearsPower, BullsPower, AO, WPR, MA - 5, 10, 20, 50, 100, 200).
  • The Auto Up Dn Fl buttons override the trend direction
  • The "Support & Resistance" button.
    • plot horizontal levels (fractals and RSI).
    • plot support and resistance trend lines (RSI).
    • plot channels.
  • The "Fibonacci levels" button. Show any Fibonacci retracements for selling and buying on any chart period according to 5 different calculations (Best, Standard, RSI, Impulse, Zig_Zag).
  • The "Alert signal & Trading" button. Built-in alert system. (on-screen, E-Mail, Push notifications). The settings allow you to specify the number and frequency of alert repetitions, as well as a custom Fibonacci level for alerts.
    • The +/- button - grouping of signals by timeframes. Button to select the Fibonacci level calculation type. (show/hide levels).
    • The "Bell" button — incoming alert. After some time it changes into a "Buy" or "Sell" order sign.
    • The "Buy", "Sell" buttons. A visual aid for manual trading with 11 options:
      • set the lot size;
      • take the spread into account when opening orders;
      • locking of orders (instead of setting stop loss);
      • select from 4 stop loss options (no stop loss, based on Fibo, horizontal level, support/resistance line);
      • show the current Fibonacci levels;
      • place 1 to 4 orders with different take profit values;
      • visualize the selected parameters for opening orders;
      • alerts triggered for this order;
      • button for opening orders;
      • information on open orders (ticket numbers).
    • The Alert timeframe button.
    • The signal profitability button. (1:N.NN). Ratio of one part of loss to N.NN parts of the possible profit.
    • Button to select the indicator signals and the Fibonacci level calculation type. (show/hide levels).


Parameters

  • Language (Russian, English, Deutsch, Espanol, Portugues)
  • Trade style - Conservative, Medium, Optimal, Dinamic, Aggressive, Kamikaze
  • Color scheme - color scheme (preset colors):
    • White background - for a white background;
    • Black background - for a black background;
    • Custom background - custom settings of all colors.
  • Lot size - lot size.
  • Lot change +,- - step for the lot size;
  • Lock Order on/off - locking of orders;
  • FIBO Custom - level values separated by "," ;
  • User Fibo level Alert - custom Fibonacci level for alerts;
  • Alert on/off - enable/disable alerts;
  • Alert from Time Frame, Alert to Time Frame - timeframes for alerts;
  • Minute repeat of Alerts - the number of minutes to repeat alerts;
  • Number repeat of Alerts - the number of alert repetitions;
  • Alert Fibo only - alerts only at Fibonacci retracement levels;
  • E-Mail on/off - send alerts to E-Mail;
  • Push on/off - send alerts via Push notifications.
  • Color, font, font size settings.
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Fan Yang
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Christophe Pa Trouillas
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Michela Russo
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Ebrahim Mohamed Ahmed Maiyas
5 (1)
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Profalgo Limited
5 (5)
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Welcome to Indicement! PROP FIRM READY! -> download set files here LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ NEW: Choose 1 EA for FREE! (limited to 2 trading account numbers) Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here VERSION 4.0 LIVE RESULTS OLD VERSION FINAL RESULTS INDICEMENT brings my 15 years of experience in creating professional trading algorithms to the Index markets. The EA uses a very well thought out algorithm to find the best
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