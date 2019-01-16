HawaiiFree
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.7
- Updated: 10 January 2020
For backtest use tickstory with fixed timeshift like gmt +0 without DST option activated, set current_broker_gmt parameter to the gmt of your backtest time shift.
For demo, put on EURUSD H1 chart set current_broker_gmt parameter to the current broker gmt shift.
Simple and safe , no grid, no hedge, no martingale and Stoploss is always set.
You could expect 1 trade by day. Low spread broker (0.1pips) reccomended, better on ECN account
1) Improved settings
2) To use pending order in state of instant order buy version or rent the signal.
https://www.facebook.com/Hawaiius-454705411991539/?modal=admin_todo_tour
Always match your trades with mines ask me for myfxbook in private (i could not paste link here)
Very good EA!!
I am looking forward to a full version.