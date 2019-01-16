HawaiiFree

For backtest use tickstory with fixed timeshift like gmt +0 without DST option activated, set current_broker_gmt parameter to the gmt of your backtest time shift.

My Tickstory time shift setup



For demo, put on EURUSD H1 chart set current_broker_gmt parameter to the current broker gmt shift.

Simple and safe , no grid, no hedge, no martingale and Stoploss is always set.

You could expect 1 trade by day. Low spread broker (0.1pips) reccomended, better on ECN account

Paid Version



What's new:

1) Improved settings

2) To use pending order in state of instant order buy version or rent the signal.

https://www.facebook.com/Hawaiius-454705411991539/?modal=admin_todo_tour

Always match your trades with mines ask me for myfxbook in private (i could not paste link here)