Boxy Trader is a trading robot, which is not using indicators. The Expert calculates and trades the tops and the bottoms of the current swing with more than 70% success rate. Its robust risk management system is the key of its success. This system works on all instruments with no restrictions.

Usage of Stop Loss and Take Profit, always .

. No martingale, no grid, no hedging.

Suitable for deposits starting at $100.

100% made in Spain.

Stable results, tested since 2003.

Testing, determining risks and instruments used for each new version of the EA is up to the user. It is recommended to check out the EA operation in the strategy tester of the terminal and on a demo account.

The EA needs to be optimized per trading symbol EVERY WEEK for best results and profit over 70% per month.

The EA should be attached to charts of each traded instrument individually.

Requirements for the trading conditions:

Any broker and any account type.



Recommended leverage is 1:10 and higher.



Minimum / recommended deposit is $50.





Input Parameters

Only Buy Orders - Allow only Buy orders.

- Allow only Buy orders. Only Sell Orders - Allow only Sell orders.

- Allow only Sell orders. Use Fixed Lot - Use a fixed or automatically calculated lot size.

- Use a fixed or automatically calculated lot size. Lot - Fixed lot size.

- Fixed lot size. Take Profit % of Range - Take profit value.

- Take profit value. Stop Loss % of Range - Stop loss value.

- Stop loss value. Range Bars for Calc. Stops - The number of bars for calculating the stops.

- The number of bars for calculating the stops. Retrace Value - Percentage of the current swing to start looking for retrace of the price.

- Percentage of the current swing to start looking for retrace of the price. Bars for Retrace - How many bars to be used for calculation.

- How many bars to be used for calculation. Bottom Point - In how many bars from the history to seek bottom point for retrace.

- In how many bars from the history to seek bottom point for retrace. Shift - Additional shift in the price.

Please optimize all input settings in the Strategy Tester for better results.