Undead

EA Undead is fully automated bot to generate a stable profit from the volatile FOREX market.

This EA will never depend on any indicator.


How this EA works?

  • At the very first it will open a Buy order and Sell Order at same time. And by default take profit will be 15 Pips for all orders.
  • Once take profit reaches it will Re-Open that order.
  • If the market goes against any order than it will add more positions, by default 50 Pips away from last open trade.
  • To minimize the draw-down and loss and to be stable, there will be positions open on both direction BUY(s) and SELL(s)


USAGE

  • To minimize the risk you can use the EA on a cent account. Time-frame doesn't matter.
  • Use on a low spread broker that allows hedge.
  • Better to use on 20 currency pairs at same time to generate stable profit.
  • Use this EA only on Currency Pairs, do not use instruments such as stocks and bonds.
  • Withdraw the profit regularly.

And do not forget, always invest only the amount you are prepared to lose.
You miss 100% of the shots you don't take.


 Default Inputs

  • Magic Number, kind of... = 7020 - (Should be unique on each additional chart)
  • VolumeSize = 0.10 - (Fixed lot size)
  • TakeProfitPips = 15 - (Fixed Take profit level for each trade. In Pip)
  • PipsAway = 100 - (Gap distance from each trade. In Pip)




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Quantum Gold Miner Fully Automated XAUUSD Breakout Trading — For MetaTrader 4 & 5 Trade gold breakouts with precision, not guesswork. Quantum Gold Miner is a fully automated expert advisor purpose-built for XAUUSD. Instead of relying on fixed support and resistance lines, it identifies high-probability supply and demand zones directly from live market structure — the swing highs and lows where price has repeatedly reacted — and trades the breakout from those zones with disciplined, rules-based
Trend Catcher Exp
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (2)
Experts
Trend Catcher EA analyzes market price movements, using the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.   It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.   By combining the smoothing and trend-filtering capabilities of special customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters, the EA can automatically execute trades based
Luna AI PRO
Profalgo Limited
4.67 (3)
Experts
Launch promo: Only 1 copies available at 399$ Final price: 2000$ There will be only a limited number of copies sold of this EA Luna AI is a very advanced night scalper and one of the best you can find on the market.  It was developed using years of experience in live trading with the mean-reverse strategy, and selected only the best pairs and techniques to be included in this EA. Since the EA is build upon existing technology that was developed over the years, the EA is very effective and has
Aurum AI mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.94 (34)
Experts
UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale. Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system. Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a m
EA Game Changer
Vasiliy Strukov
4.33 (12)
Experts
Game Change EA is a trend following trading system powered based on the Game Changer indicator. It automatically sells whenever a red dot forms and continues in the sell direction until a yellow X appears, which signals a potential end of the trend.  The same logic applies for buy trades.  When a blue dot appears the EA begins buying and it will close out the buy cycle as soon as a yellow X is detected. This EA is suitable for any currency pair and any time frame, however it performs exceptiona
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Fassi
Akram Hassan
Experts
Fassi Fassi is optimized EA for EURJPY M15. This robot opens trades by level Breakout. And uses Stops to exit. Use EA on M15 Time Frame. Lot size. (0.01/USD100) The EA also can be used on different currency. The EA does not trade many deals. Better to use on ECN broker. Back-test EA before use. And do a forward test on demo account before using on Real money. And do not forget, always invest only the amount you are prepared to lose. You miss 100% of the shots you don't take. Monitoring Account
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Mac Undead
Akram Hassan
Experts
EA Undead is fully automated bot to generate a stable profit from the volatile FOREX market. This EA will never depend on any indicator. How this EA works? At the very first it will open a Buy order and Sell Order at same time. And by default take profit will be 15 Pips for all orders. Once take profit reaches it will Re-Open that order. If the market goes against any order than it will add more positions, by default 50 Pips away from last open trade. To minimize the draw-down and loss and to b
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