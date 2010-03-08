XAU Master Pro

This Expert Advisor is a trading strategy targeting the XAUUSD on the 1-hour chart. It is based on entry and exit reversals using specific technical indicators and performs trend-following trades.

 

I don’t want to rely on just one EA; I want to build a portfolio and diversify my risks..." If that sounds like you, this EA is perfect for your needs.

This EA is designed with portfolio management in mind, making it an excellent complement to other EAs to achieve stable performance.

 

The Benefit of Low Trading Frequency:

1. Selective Entries: This EA doesn’t trade frequently but instead enters only on carefully chosen signals. By avoiding unnecessary trades, it reduces trading costs and aims to maximize profit efficiently.

2. Ideal for Risk Diversification: Since the EA trades infrequently, it works perfectly when combined with other EAs to diversify your overall risk. It allows you to create a more balanced portfolio while aiming for consistent returns.

3. Stress-Free Trading: With fewer trades, you won't be swayed by market noise, allowing you to execute your investment strategy calmly. You can use your time more effectively without being tied to daily trades.

 

Advantages of This EA in Portfolio Management:

Simple yet Solid: Due to its strict entry conditions and low trading frequency, the EA is less affected by market volatility, leading to more stable trading performance. This makes it ideal for balancing higher-risk strategies in your portfolio.

Low-Cost Operation: By reducing unnecessary trades, this EA minimizes transaction costs such as spreads and commissions. Its cost-efficient operation helps maximize long-term profits.

Proven by Backtesting: Tested with data from 2003 to 2024, this EA has demonstrated reliable results. It’s designed to perform well even with a low frequency of trades.

Strengthen Your Portfolio: When combined with other strategies, this EA can enhance overall portfolio performance by stabilizing returns and managing risk effectively. It’s particularly effective when paired with higher-frequency EAs or different currency pairs.

 

With this EA, you can manage your portfolio efficiently, control risks, and aim for stable returns. Experience the benefits of a low-frequency trading strategy today.

 

The following is a description of the key parameters in this logic.

 

1. UseMoneyManagement:

Description: When set to true, money management is enabled, and the lot size is automatically calculated based on the risk amount. If set to false, a fixed lot size (mmLotsIfNoMM) is used.

 

2. mmRiskedMoney:

Description: Specifies the amount of money at risk in a single trade. Based on this amount, the appropriate lot size is calculated.

 

3. mmDecimals:

Description: Defines the number of decimal places for the calculated lot size. This setting allows you to adjust the precision of the lot size.

 

4. mmMaxLots:

Description: Specifies the maximum allowable lot size when money management is enabled. This setting limits the trade size to prevent excessive risk.

 

5. mmLotsIfNoMM:

Description: The fixed lot size used when money management is disabled. This lot size is applied to all trades.

 

6. mmMultiplier:

Description: A multiplier applied to the calculated lot size. This is used to adjust the position size according to a specific trading strategy.

 

7. mmStep:

Description: Defines the step value for adjusting the lot size. This is useful for making small adjustments to the lot size.

 

8. InitialCapital:

Description: Specifies the initial capital amount used for risk calculations. If set to 0, the entire account balance is used as the basis for calculations.

 

These parameters, when properly configured, allow for effective risk management and planned, efficient asset management during trading. This logic is a powerful tool that enhances trading safety, supporting both asset preservation and profit maximization.


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Universal Indicator EA, your ultimate solution to automate your trading strategy without any coding requirements. This powerful expert advisor is designed to work with any indicator that gives Buy and Sell Signals, making it a versatile tool for traders of all levels. With Universal Indicator EA, you can easily read signals from both Indicator Buffers and Objects on the Chart. You can also test your indicator on the demo account before purchasing to ensure that the EA is compatible with your ind
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UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale. Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system. Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a m
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BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
Quantum Nexus MT4
Farell Edson Mazarin
Experts
Quantum Nexus is an innovative Expert Advisor that combines quantitative analysis, multi-level validation, trend-following algorithms, position-tracking mechanisms, and statistical monitoring within a unified automated trading system. Bringing this product to life required decades of development experience and one year of preparation to create Quant v5 - a hedge-fund-level quantitative analysis tool with continuous rolling OOS tests used to mathematically prove the statistical edge of strategies
Aura Superstar MT4
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Aura Superstar  is a fully automated EA designed to trade  currencies during rollover time .  It is based on machine learning cluster analysis and genetic scalping  algorithms. The first multi-currency scalper using deep machine learning mechanism, a multi-level perceptron and an adaptive neuro filter combined with classic indicators. Expert showed stable results since 2003 year. No dangerous methods of money management used, no martingale, no grid, or hedge. Suitable for any good ECN broker.  I
Gann HiLo System MT4
Pol Lazaro Porta
Experts
GHS (Gann HiLo System ) is an expert advisor that trades the resumption of a trend after a pullback, using the Gann HiLo Activator as its directional reference. It does not chase price or try to anticipate reversals: it waits for the line to define a trend, waits for price to pull back against it, and enters only when the market clears the prior extreme of the move, confirming it wants to resume its direction. The Gann HiLo indicator is calculated inside the advisor itself, so no external indic
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Manpreet Singh
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HFT PROP EA is the High Frequency Trading Expert Advisor (EA/bot) designed to pass proprietary trading firms (prop firms) challenges which use stop orders to enter the trades when market is trending, It is basically designed for US30 just at opening of US30 in New York Session till it remain in its trending nature for 15-30 minutes, and using HFT PROP EA you can pass the challenge within few minutes for prop firms who doesn't have any lot size cap. To see its Live working you may check by signin
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