Clean Trading Sessions indicator

4.89

The Clean Trading Sessions indicator shows the most significant trading sessions for the Forex market, such as London, New York, Tokyo.

The Clean Trading Sessions indicator is a simple and, at the same time, quite functional Forex sessions indicator, developed for the MT5 terminal. It is available to download for free.


How is this Forex market session indicator used?

Traders normally use trading sessions to determine the volatile hours throughout the day, since the trading activities vary from one stock exchange to another.

Reviews 11
adelanteh79
14
adelanteh79 2026.06.12 09:31 
 

perfect very nice

N 1 Trader
26
N 1 Trader 2025.12.30 15:58 
 

Perfect

javadscada
14
javadscada 2025.04.02 16:51 
 

it is nice

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FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (33)
Indicators
FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
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Position Lot Volume Calculator
Peyman Bayat
Utilities
Elevate your trading with this Metatrader 5 expert – the Position Volume Calculator. This tool takes the guesswork out of risk management and profit optimization. Simply input your desired stop-loss points with dragging the stop-loss line, and let the expert advisor compute the optimal position volume for your trade. Plus, with customizable reward ratios, it's easier than ever to set your take-profit points for maximum gains. Trade with confidence and precision. Try the Position Volume Calculat
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adelanteh79
14
adelanteh79 2026.06.12 09:31 
 

perfect very nice

orst
24
orst 2026.02.12 20:20 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

N 1 Trader
26
N 1 Trader 2025.12.30 15:58 
 

Perfect

javadscada
14
javadscada 2025.04.02 16:51 
 

it is nice

YAho33
146
YAho33 2024.11.26 15:06 
 

Funcional. Obrigado por compartilhar

Sergio Machado
58
Sergio Machado 2024.11.14 15:07 
 

It will be perfect if you add the option to display "n" sessions back in time, at least 2 of them. Nice indicator but can be perfect with this.

Jaques.es
16
Jaques.es 2024.11.07 19:41 
 

Bom indicador

Rafal Krzysztof Manuszewski
2407
Rafal Krzysztof Manuszewski 2024.10.05 17:21 
 

super

IhorHaunt
54
IhorHaunt 2024.09.27 07:31 
 

This is what I was looking for!

SWG123
108
SWG123 2024.01.27 18:13 
 

Nice indicator. Would be perfect if it drew session highs and lows as well...

oliver_leon0508
14
oliver_leon0508 2023.08.31 19:50 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

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