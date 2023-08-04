The Clean Trading Sessions indicator shows the most significant trading sessions for the Forex market, such as London, New York, Tokyo.

The Clean Trading Sessions indicator is a simple and, at the same time, quite functional Forex sessions indicator, developed for the MT5 terminal. It is available to download for free.





How is this Forex market session indicator used?

Traders normally use trading sessions to determine the volatile hours throughout the day, since the trading activities vary from one stock exchange to another.