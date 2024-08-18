BBTrend is a powerful trend analysis tool designed to provide a clear overview of market volatility and trends at a glance.

This indicator calculates the difference between two Bollinger Bands of different periods,

visually indicating the strength of upward or downward trends to traders.

Clear Trend Visualization: The upward trend is represented in green, and the downward trend in red,

allowing traders to intuitively grasp the direction and strength of the trend.

Standardized Percentage Display: The trend strength is standardized as a percentage,

enabling consistent analysis across various market conditions.