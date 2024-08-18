BBTrend

BBTrend is a powerful trend analysis tool designed to provide a clear overview of market volatility and trends at a glance.
This indicator calculates the difference between two Bollinger Bands of different periods,
visually indicating the strength of upward or downward trends to traders.

Clear Trend Visualization: The upward trend is represented in green, and the downward trend in red,
allowing traders to intuitively grasp the direction and strength of the trend.

Standardized Percentage Display: The trend strength is standardized as a percentage,
enabling consistent analysis across various market conditions.

Source - TradingView

Video BBTrend
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FiboSniper Pro – Professional Multi-Filter Fibonacci Grid Trading System FiboSniper Pro is an advanced technical trading indicator system that combines Fibonacci Envelopes with multi-layer filters including ADX, EMA, RSI, ATR, and Time Filters to help identify   filtered entry opportunities , along with automatic Stop Loss and Take Profit levels based on ATR volatility. It is specifically designed for traders who focus on M5 scalping strategies. After purchase, please contact me to receive instr
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CherryPicker
Kim Hari
Experts
Recommended Pair: XAUUSD / GOLD Minimum Balance: $1000 The setup is very straightforward. First, perform a backtest and then start with a demo account. This way, you'll know what to expect during live trading. If you have any questions about the EA or its settings, feel free to contact me via private message. Backtesting Settings: 1% Risk Setting : The DEMO version is set with a 1% risk per balance. Below are screenshots of backtests conducted with risk settings ranging from 1% to 30%.
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