Interesting Trend
- Indicators
-
Andriy Sydorukhttps://www.mql5.com/ru/users/andreys/seller
Large selection of products for different tastes.
e-mail: andriisydoruk@gmail.com
- Version: 1.1
- Activations: 5
Interesting Trend - can be easily used as an independent trading system. The indicator tracks the market trend, ignoring sharp market fluctuations and noise around the average price. Implements an indication of trend movement with moments for potential stops in the indicator.
Simple, visual and efficient use. The indicator does not redraw and does not lag. Works on all currency pairs and on all timeframes.
You can interpret it like this:
- The location of the rate above or below the shadows indicates the presence of a trend. The transition to the shadow warns of a possible reversal. The entry of the price inside the shadow speaks in a flat movement.
Options:
- Length - The number of bars for calculations.
- Inertion - To calculate the amount of shadow.