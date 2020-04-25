BuyLimit and SellLimit Buttons opens any combination of Buy Limit and Sell Limit pending orders and closes all existing pending orders.

If boolSL = true, then the EA will add a Stop Loss value to all pending orders.

If boolTP = true, then the EA will add a Take Profit value to all pending orders.





Inputs

Before placing all pending orders, the input window is opened allowing you to modify all input parameters:

DeleteAllPendings: if true , then all pending orders (for the current currency) can be deleted.

BuyLimitP: if true, then Buy Stop orders can be opened.

SellLimitP: if true, then Sell Stop orders can be opened.

boolTP: if true, then Take Profit will be placed for each position.

: if , then Take Profit will be placed for each position. TakeProfit.

boolSL: if true, then Stop Loss will be placed for each position.

: if , then Stop Loss will be placed for each position. Stop_Loss.

Lotsize: initial lot size.

GridStep: number of points between all pending orders.





Attention