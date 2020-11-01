Telegram BreakOut Ichimoku PRO

The Expert Advisor will help you forward all alert from MetaTrader 4 to Telegram channel



FOR TRY YOU CAN DOWNLOAD LITE VERSION

- You must allow WebRequest and add the https://api.telegram.org URL in "Tools" → "Options" → "Expert Advisors".

- Telegram Bot must is member of group or admin of channel.

- Attach on every pair want to notified

- Only work with MT4 use English language.

- Telegram API not work with Windows 7 or lower.



- No need dll function. its safe from hacker or malware for your computer