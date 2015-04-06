Candle Strike

Introducing Candle Strike EA, the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade your favorite pairs! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 10 years.

Presets for EA  here 

*Promotional Price:  $50. The price will increase $25 with every 5 purchases. 

   =>2 purchased ===> remain 3 then price up to $75 

My Recommendation Broker Go here

Important Stuff

  • USE M15 (You may try another Time Frame)
  • MAIN PAIR : GBPUSD
  • Another PAIR : AUDUSD
  • Recommend Balance Starts From $1500 Or $15 On Cent Account with start Lotsize 0.01
  • Dont forget to use Preset file and change the Lot Size according to your balance

    Disclaimer

    Real trading results may differ from backtest results. Future real market conditions and forex brokerage conditions can be very different from the backtest conditions. If you buy this EA means you have agreed to this. The developer is freed from all demands and does not bear any losses resulting from the use of this EA.

    Please be wise and do your own research and test before buying this ea





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    Experts
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    Profalgo Limited
    4.67 (3)
    Experts
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    3.82 (22)
    Experts
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    4.94 (34)
    Experts
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    Leonid Arkhipov
    4.89 (18)
    Experts
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    Experts
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    Experts
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    Utilities
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    Utilities
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    Experts
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    Utilities
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    Utilities
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    Utilities
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    Utilities
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