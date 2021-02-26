EA Mata Elang Pro

See EA Performance on Backtesting with low balance = https://youtu.be/8Wok_CTzcsQ Contact me via mql5 if you wanna get trial EA

Mata Elang EA is a trading robot for the trading on forex and trades Scalping Strategy. This is a Trend Following system that trades in all session.

It use Multi Complex Algorithm to determine trend behaviour. It use multiple indicators to maintain false signal

It best on M15 Time Frame.



This system use very sophisticated logic to determine trend. Also it has recovery mode when price goes againt us. Just backtest it or try it and you will amaze with it.

EA optimized on GBPUSD but can be use on other pair

See EA Performance on Backtesting with low balance = https://youtu.be/8Wok_CTzcsQ See Live Result : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2040079?source=Site+Profile+Seller

https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1897159?source=Site+Profile+Seller

https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2005377?source=Site+Profile+Seller

Use PAIR GBPUSD with Minimum Balance $3000 Or $30 using Cent (All MagicNumber Must Be different)

TIME FRAME : M15 Important

*If Using balance $3000 OR $30 On Cent (3000 cent) You Can use pair : GBPUSD Download Setfile for GBPUSD pair: Here You can experiment with other pair NOt suitable on FIFO Rules

Recommendate (Only One Pair GBPUSD) Minimum Setup on $3000 balance on Pair GBPUSD (For clear see setup attached) Input Parameter need to change regarding to your balance: Lots Profit In Money_1 Profit In Money_2 Keep all Pair MagicNumber Is different FOR INFO Default if Lot Size 0.01 Profit in Money_1 = 7 (set this according to your Lots) ====>>>If using 0.02 then input 14, if using lot 0.03 then input 21 Start Cut Marti_2 = 5 Profit in Money = 3 (set this according to ypur Lots) ====>>>If using 0.02 then input 6, if using lot 0.03 then input 9



