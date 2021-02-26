EA Mata Elang Pro

5

See EA Performance on Backtesting with low balance = https://youtu.be/8Wok_CTzcsQ

Contact me via mql5 if you wanna get trial EA

Mata Elang EA is a trading robot for the trading on forex and trades Scalping Strategy. This is a Trend Following system that trades in all session. 

It use Multi Complex Algorithm to determine trend behaviour. It use multiple indicators to maintain false signal

It best on M15 Time Frame.

This system use very sophisticated logic to determine trend. Also it has recovery mode when price goes againt us. Just backtest it or try it and you will amaze with it.

EA optimized on GBPUSD but can be use on other pair

See EA Performance on Backtesting with low balancehttps://youtu.be/8Wok_CTzcsQ

See Live Result :

  • Use PAIR GBPUSD with Minimum Balance $3000 Or $30 using Cent (All MagicNumber  Must Be different)
  • TIME FRAME : M15

Important

*If Using balance $3000 OR $30 On Cent (3000 cent)

 You Can use pair : GBPUSD

Download Setfile for GBPUSD pair: Here

You can experiment with other pair

NOt suitable on FIFO Rules

Recommendate (Only One Pair GBPUSD) Minimum Setup on $3000 balance on Pair GBPUSD (For clear see setup attached)

Input Parameter need to change regarding to your balance:

  1. Lots

  2. Profit In Money_1

  3. Profit In Money_2

  4. Keep all Pair MagicNumber Is different 

FOR INFO

Default if Lot Size 0.01

Profit in Money_1 = 7 (set this according to your Lots)

====>>>If using 0.02 then input 14, if using lot 0.03 then input 21

Start Cut Marti_2  = 5

Profit in Money  = 3 (set this according to ypur Lots)

====>>>If using 0.02 then input 6, if using lot 0.03 then input 9


Reviews 1
Octo Siswardhono
208
Octo Siswardhono 2021.09.15 14:15 
 

This EA is awesome, 3month running with $500 balance giving me good result wit low dd, i am using recommended averaging GU .set file from Agus, Agus very humble and patience, he always answering all my question. Hoping there's other good updates from this EA for long period time

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Profalgo Limited
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Gold Dominion Advanced Gold Trading System for MT5 Gold Dominion is a professional Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD traders who prioritize consistency, capital protection, and long-term performance. Built upon an advanced market analysis engine, Gold Dominion identifies high-probability trading opportunities while maintaining strict risk control. The system is engineered to avoid excessive trading activity and focuses only on selected market conditions where statistical advantag
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Octo Siswardhono
208
Octo Siswardhono 2021.09.15 14:15 
 

This EA is awesome, 3month running with $500 balance giving me good result wit low dd, i am using recommended averaging GU .set file from Agus, Agus very humble and patience, he always answering all my question. Hoping there's other good updates from this EA for long period time

Agus Wahyu Pratomo
15818
Reply from developer Agus Wahyu Pratomo 2021.09.15 15:11
thanks for your review, i hope this ea will last longer
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