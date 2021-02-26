EA Mata Elang Pro
- Experts
-
- Version: 5.8
- Updated: 26 June 2023
- Activations: 10
See EA Performance on Backtesting with low balance = https://youtu.be/8Wok_CTzcsQ
Mata Elang EA is a trading robot for the trading on forex and trades Scalping Strategy. This is a Trend Following system that trades in all session.
It use Multi Complex Algorithm to determine trend behaviour. It use multiple indicators to maintain false signal
It best on M15 Time Frame.
This system use very sophisticated logic to determine trend. Also it has recovery mode when price goes againt us. Just backtest it or try it and you will amaze with it.
EA optimized on GBPUSD but can be use on other pair
See EA Performance on Backtesting with low balance = https://youtu.be/8Wok_CTzcsQ
See Live Result :
- https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2040079?source=Site+Profile+Seller
- https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1897159?source=Site+Profile+Seller
- https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2005377?source=Site+Profile+Seller
- Use PAIR GBPUSD with Minimum Balance $3000 Or $30 using Cent (All MagicNumber Must Be different)
- TIME FRAME : M15
Important
You Can use pair : GBPUSD
Download Setfile for GBPUSD pair: Here
You can experiment with other pair
NOt suitable on FIFO Rules
Recommendate (Only One Pair GBPUSD) Minimum Setup on $3000 balance on Pair GBPUSD (For clear see setup attached)
Input Parameter need to change regarding to your balance:
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Lots
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Profit In Money_1
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Profit In Money_2
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Keep all Pair MagicNumber Is different
Default if Lot Size 0.01
Profit in Money_1 = 7 (set this according to your Lots)
====>>>If using 0.02 then input 14, if using lot 0.03 then input 21
Start Cut Marti_2 = 5
Profit in Money = 3 (set this according to ypur Lots)
====>>>If using 0.02 then input 6, if using lot 0.03 then input 9
This EA is awesome, 3month running with $500 balance giving me good result wit low dd, i am using recommended averaging GU .set file from Agus, Agus very humble and patience, he always answering all my question. Hoping there's other good updates from this EA for long period time