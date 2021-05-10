GIX Trade Panel

Universal tool for managing positions in one click with ability to test strategies





The utility has all functions of opening, tracking and closing trade orders with additional options for reversal, averaging and position compensation

Extended order modification system with possibility of correction on price chart, taking into account conditions of partial or complete fixing of positions

The panel allows you to test strategies in MetaTrader tester - all panel functions are available here with ability to upgrade and maintain positions





Main functions

Automated trade management

System for modifying orders with control on chart

Displaying information about status of orders

Partial fixing of positions

Strategy testing





Interface





[ i ] trade statistics [ - ] displaying information on order line

- Positions -





Alert - enable sound notifications for price

TrailingStop - Trailing-Stop parameters

Modifi - apply modification of positions

VisualTkProfit - visual Teik-Profit level on the chart

VisualStLoss - visual Stop-Loss level on the chart

Reverse - opening an opposite equivalent position with closing current positions

NoLoss - transferring profitable positions to breakeven

Average - averaging unprofitable positions

Lock - opening an opposite position is equivalent to all current positions

Compens - compensation of open positions

Buy / Sell - buy or sell at current price

Closeall - forced closing of all positions





- Orders -

Stop/Limit - pending orders

VisualPrice - a line that displays the price level of a pending order on chart

VisualTkProfit - line that displays Teik-Profit price level of a pending order on chart

VisualStLoss - a line that displays Stop Loss price level of a pending order on chart

Place - place a pending order according to specified visual lines

Grid - set a grid of orders

Step - order grid step





Profit - profit of a trading instrument

TotalProfit - profit of all open positions

Equity - amount of funds

Balance - amount on trading account





Settings

BreakevenLevel - breakeven level in points VisualLineWidth - width of visual lines Price Up Alert File - setting sound of notifications up Price Down Alert File - setting sound of notifications down Serverresponsedelay - server response time Magic - order label Slippage - allowable slippage of quote Movethemanualtradingpanel - move the panel on terminal screen TradeAllowed - allow trade ColorScheme - panel color theme



