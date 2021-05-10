GIX Trade Panel
- Utilities
-
- Version: 2.5
Universal tool for managing positions in one click with ability to test strategies
The utility has all functions of opening, tracking and closing trade orders with additional options for reversal, averaging and position compensation
Extended order modification system with possibility of correction on price chart, taking into account conditions of partial or complete fixing of positions
The panel allows you to test strategies in MetaTrader tester - all panel functions are available here with ability to upgrade and maintain positions
Main functions
- Automated trade management
- System for modifying orders with control on chart
- Displaying information about status of orders
- Partial fixing of positions
- Strategy testing
Interface
[ i ] trade statistics [ - ] displaying information on order line
- Positions -
Alert - enable sound notifications for price
TrailingStop - Trailing-Stop parameters
Modifi - apply modification of positions
VisualTkProfit - visual Teik-Profit level on the chart
VisualStLoss - visual Stop-Loss level on the chart
Reverse - opening an opposite equivalent position with closing current positions
NoLoss - transferring profitable positions to breakeven
Average - averaging unprofitable positions
Lock - opening an opposite position is equivalent to all current positions
Compens - compensation of open positions
Buy / Sell - buy or sell at current price
Closeall - forced closing of all positions
- Orders -
Stop/Limit - pending orders
VisualPrice - a line that displays the price level of a pending order on chart
VisualTkProfit - line that displays Teik-Profit price level of a pending order on chart
VisualStLoss - a line that displays Stop Loss price level of a pending order on chart
Place - place a pending order according to specified visual lines
Grid - set a grid of orders
Step - order grid step
Profit - profit of a trading instrument
TotalProfit - profit of all open positions
Equity - amount of funds
Balance - amount on trading account
Settings
- BreakevenLevel - breakeven level in points
- VisualLineWidth - width of visual lines
- Price Up Alert File - setting sound of notifications up
- Price Down Alert File - setting sound of notifications down
- Serverresponsedelay - server response time
- Magic - order label
- Slippage - allowable slippage of quote
- Movethemanualtradingpanel - move the panel on terminal screen
- TradeAllowed - allow trade
- ColorScheme - panel color theme