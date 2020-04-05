Gold Nexus Prime
- Experts
-
- Version: 3.7
- Activations: 5
TRADED LIVE FOR NEARLY 2 YEARS
Live Performance
Gold Nexus Prime is not a newly created trading robot.
The core strategy behind this EA has been traded on live accounts for nearly two years before being released to the public.
Designed exclusively for XAUUSD, Gold Nexus Prime focuses on disciplined breakout trading, strict risk management, and long-term account sustainability.
WHY GOLD NEXUS PRIME?
✔ Suitable for Beginners and Professional Traders
RISK MANAGEMENT FIRST
- Many automated trading systems rely on Grid, Martingale, or Averaging techniques to recover losses.
- Gold Nexus Prime takes a different approach.
- Every position is opened with a predefined Stop Loss, ensuring that risk is always controlled from the moment a trade is executed.
- The objective is simple:
- Protect capital first. Pursue profits second.
STRATEGY OVERVIEW
- Gold Nexus Prime uses a breakout-based trading methodology specifically optimized for XAUUSD.
- The system waits for high-probability market conditions before executing a single position with predefined risk parameters.
- This approach helps avoid excessive exposure while maintaining consistency during changing market conditions.
Recommended Settings
- Symbol: XAUUSD
- Timeframe: M30
- Minimum Recommended Deposit: $100
- Lot Type: Fixed Lot
- Mandatory Using this setfile. Go here : https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/771165
- Broker: Any MT5 Broker. I recommend this broker Tickmill, HFMarkets, Roboforex, XM, Headway
- VPS: Recommended for uninterrupted operation
- Only for 2 decimals broker
- Only for Hedging MT5 Type Account
WHO IS THIS EA FOR?
Gold Nexus Prime is designed for traders who prefer:
✔ Controlled risk
✔ Transparent execution
✔ Long-term consistency
✔ No dangerous recovery systems
✔ Professional money management
IMPORTANT
Gold Nexus Prime does NOT use:
❌ Grid
❌ Martingale
❌ Averaging
❌ High-Risk Recovery Systems
Every trade is executed with a predefined risk structure designed to protect trading capital during adverse market conditions.
FINAL THOUGHT
If you are looking for a disciplined XAUUSD trading system built around risk control, transparency, and long-term sustainability, Gold Nexus Prime was created for you.