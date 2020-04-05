Gold Nexus Prime

TRADED LIVE FOR NEARLY 2 YEARS

Discounted price.  The price will increase soon

Live Performance

Gold Nexus Prime is not a newly created trading robot.

The core strategy behind this EA has been traded on live accounts for nearly two years before being released to the public.

Designed exclusively for XAUUSD, Gold Nexus Prime focuses on disciplined breakout trading, strict risk management, and long-term account sustainability.

WHY GOLD NEXUS PRIME?

✔ Optimized for XAUUSD
✔ Breakout-Based Trading Strategy
✔ Single Entry Execution
✔ Built-In Stop Loss Protection
✔ Fixed Lot Trading
✔ No Grid System
✔ No Martingale
✔ No Averaging
✔ No Hedging
✔ 24-Hour Market Monitoring
✔ Compatible with Most MT5 Brokers

✔ Suitable for Beginners and Professional Traders

RISK MANAGEMENT FIRST

  • Many automated trading systems rely on Grid, Martingale, or Averaging techniques to recover losses.
  • Gold Nexus Prime takes a different approach.
  • Every position is opened with a predefined Stop Loss, ensuring that risk is always controlled from the moment a trade is executed.
  • The objective is simple:
  • Protect capital first. Pursue profits second.

STRATEGY OVERVIEW

  • Gold Nexus Prime uses a breakout-based trading methodology specifically optimized for XAUUSD.
  • The system waits for high-probability market conditions before executing a single position with predefined risk parameters.
  • This approach helps avoid excessive exposure while maintaining consistency during changing market conditions.

    Recommended Settings


    WHO IS THIS EA FOR?

    Gold Nexus Prime is designed for traders who prefer:

    ✔ Controlled risk

    ✔ Transparent execution

    ✔ Long-term consistency

    ✔ No dangerous recovery systems

    ✔ Professional money management

    IMPORTANT

    Gold Nexus Prime does NOT use:

    ❌ Grid

    ❌ Martingale

    ❌ Averaging

    ❌ High-Risk Recovery Systems

    Every trade is executed with a predefined risk structure designed to protect trading capital during adverse market conditions.

    FINAL THOUGHT

    If you are looking for a disciplined XAUUSD trading system built around risk control, transparency, and long-term sustainability, Gold Nexus Prime was created for you.



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    MQL TOOLS SL
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