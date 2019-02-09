The trend pigs
- Experts
-
Vasilii ApostolidiCopy signals, forex signals, signals forex, copy traders
- Version: 2.0
The trend pigs is a trend EA with a filtering system. It is recommended to configure the EA based on your experience.
To configure the EA, you can use the following indicators:
MA Cross indicator with parameters(periods) settings. Main signal
A TREND indicator with parameters(periods) settings. There is a possibility of switching off.
The Squeeze indicator with the settings(periods). There is a possibility of switching off.
The expert advisors have the ability to filter signals according to the daily trend.
Characteristic:
Customizable parameters of indicators.
StopLoss-Stop loss, points.
Take Profit-Tate profit, points.
Trailing is to Use a trailing stop.
Slippage - Slippage value, pips
MagicNumber - the number of the transaction.
Initially, the EA was optimized for calm pairs such as AUDUSD, NZDUSD on H1 period. But you can optimize the EA based on your experience.
Good job.