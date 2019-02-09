The trend pigs is a trend EA with a filtering system. It is recommended to configure the EA based on your experience.





To configure the EA, you can use the following indicators:





MA Cross indicator with parameters(periods) settings. Main signal

A TREND indicator with parameters(periods) settings. There is a possibility of switching off.

The Squeeze indicator with the settings(periods). There is a possibility of switching off.





The expert advisors have the ability to filter signals according to the daily trend.





Characteristic:





Customizable parameters of indicators.

StopLoss-Stop loss, points.

Take Profit-Tate profit, points.

Trailing is to Use a trailing stop.

Slippage - Slippage value, pips

MagicNumber - the number of the transaction.