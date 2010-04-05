Telegram BreakOut Ichimoku

Telegram BrealOut Ichimoku Lite

The Expert Advisor will help you forward all alert from  MetaTrader 4 to Telegram channel


Parameters

  • Channel Name - Name of your channel
  • Token - create bot on Telegram and get token.
  • AlertonTelegram - true to activate
  • AlertonMobile - true to activate
  • AlertonEmail - true to activate
  • Customize moku Setting (Pro Version)
  • Customize Comment (Pro Version)
  • Add Customizable Signal Name(Pro Version)


Important Note


- You must allow WebRequest and add the  https://api.telegram.org URL in "Tools" → "Options" → "Expert Advisors".

- Telegram Bot must is member of group or admin of channel.

- Attach on every pair want to notified

- Only work with MT4 use English language.

- Telegram API not work with Windows 7 or lower.

- No need dll function. its safe from hacker or malware for your computer


Installation and Configuration

Run EA on PAIR want to nootified.

Before running EA you must create your own Telegram bot that will be the sender of the messages created by this EA. For configuring this EA you can watch the below video and follow these steps:

  1. In Telegram, search for "botfather" or send a message to @BotFather
  2. Type /newbot and follow instructions to give a it name and an username
  3. Copy the API token
  4. If you don't have it already, create the channel or group
  5. Open the channel/group Info, then Manage, Add Administrators, type the bot username, and click Save
  6. Send any message to the channel/group like "hello world"
  7. Open the following URL in a browser: https://api.telegram.org/bot<token>/getUpdates (dont forget adding your bot token to the URL)
  8. Search for the string "chat":{"id": to find a large negative number. This is your group or channel ID
  9. Copy the chat ID
  10. Test the bot with this URL in a browser (add the token and chatID first): https://api.telegram.org/bot<token>/sendMessage?chat_id=<ChatID>&text=I%20m%20the%20bot
  11. In MT4, add the following URI for webrequest to "Options > Expert Advisors" https://api.telegram.org
  12. Enter the token and chat ID into the Telegram settings. Then run the EA from a MT4 chart.


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4.87 (31)
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Exp Averager
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.82 (22)
Utilities
Averager for MetaTrader 4 — advanced trade recovery and position series management system A professional Expert Advisor created for traders who need a controlled way to average losing positions, build a structured trade basket, and manage exits with more flexibility. Averager is designed to open additional trades when positions move into drawdown, helping you improve the average entry price and manage the entire series as one coordinated structure. This is not just another averaging utility. It
Trade Copier Professional MT4
Tola Moses Hector
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Trade Copier Professional — Local Copy Solution Trade Copier Professional is a reliable local trade copying system for MetaTrader 4/5. It allows traders to replicate positions instantly across multiple accounts on the same computer, with built‑in safety controls and a professional dashboard. Overview The EA operates in both Master and Slave modes from a single file, with seamless switching. Trades can be copied between MT4 and MT5 terminals without internet dependency, using local file‑based
Exp4 VirtualTradePad PRO SE for MT4
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VirtualTradePad PRO SE MT4 — advanced trading panel and chart workspace for MetaTrader 4 VirtualTradePad PRO SE is a professional trading panel and trade-management workspace for MetaTrader 4 . It helps traders open, manage, protect, close and analyze trades faster from one chart-based interface. The product was created for active manual traders who need more than a simple set of buttons. PRO SE combines one-click execution, pending orders, position control, partial close, basket profit/loss log
VirtualTradePad mt4 Extra
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.85 (61)
Utilities
Trading Panel for trading in 1 click.  Working with positions and orders!  Trading from the chart or the keyboard. Using our trading panel, you can trade in one click from the chart and perform trading operations 30 times faster than the standard MetaTrader control. Automatic calculations of parameters and functions that make life easier for a trader and help a trader conduct their trading activities much faster and more conveniently. Graphic tips and full information on trade deals on the chart
Custom Alerts AIO MT4
Daniel Stein
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Custom Alerts AIO: All-in-One Market Scanner – No Setup Required Overview Custom Alerts AIO is the fastest and easiest way to monitor multiple markets for real-time trading signals—without any setup or extra licenses. It comes with all required Stein Investments indicators already embedded, making it the perfect plug-and-play solution for traders who value simplicity and performance. Just load it to any chart and start receiving alerts across Forex, Metals, Crypto, and Indices. Shares can be a
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Agus Wahyu Pratomo
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Agus Wahyu Pratomo
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Agus Wahyu Pratomo
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Agus Wahyu Pratomo
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Agus Wahyu Pratomo
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Agus Wahyu Pratomo
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Agus Wahyu Pratomo
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