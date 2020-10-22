Moving Average Cross Notification
- Utilities
-
- Version: 1.30
- Updated: 22 October 2020
This Expert Advisor give you an alert to your Metatrader Mobile and on Metatrader Screen Chart
You can put your Moving average setting
You can freely add custom message to it.
How to Setup Notification please read this
https://www.metatrader4.com/en/trading-platform/help/setup/settings_notifications
Input default on this Expert Advisor. You can change to it parameters.
fastMAPeriode =3;
slowMAPeriode =8;
MAMethodType ="0=SMA 1=EMA 2=SMMA 3=LWMA";
fastMAMethod =1;
slowMAMethod =1;
MAApplyType ="0=CLOSE 1=OPEN 2=HIGH 3=LOW 4=MEDIAN 5=TYPYCAL 6=WEIGHTED";
fastMAApply =0;
slowMAApply =0;
INPUT_COMMENT;
CrossUPComment ="CROSS UP >>>BUY SIGNAL<<<";
CrossDownComment="CROSS DOWN >>>SELL SIGNAL<<<";
ExtraComment=">>>CHECK SUPPORT/RESISTANT<<<";
This is an Expert Advisor just put on Experts on your MT4
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