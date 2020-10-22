Moving Average Cross Notification

This Expert Advisor give you an alert to your Metatrader Mobile and on Metatrader Screen Chart

You can put your Moving average setting

You can freely add custom message to it.

Input default on this Expert Advisor. You can change to it parameters.

fastMAPeriode =3;

slowMAPeriode =8;

MAMethodType ="0=SMA 1=EMA 2=SMMA 3=LWMA";

fastMAMethod =1;

slowMAMethod =1;

MAApplyType ="0=CLOSE 1=OPEN 2=HIGH 3=LOW 4=MEDIAN 5=TYPYCAL 6=WEIGHTED";

fastMAApply =0;

slowMAApply =0;

INPUT_COMMENT;

CrossUPComment ="CROSS UP >>>BUY SIGNAL<<<";

CrossDownComment="CROSS DOWN >>>SELL SIGNAL<<<";

ExtraComment=">>>CHECK SUPPORT/RESISTANT<<<";





This is an Expert Advisor just put on Experts on your MT4







