Of the Return if Possible MT4
- Experts
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- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
When you are on the way, the GPS detects wrong points on your way, at that moment you decide if you pay attention to the GPS and turn around if possible. Or continue on your way.
This system detects the points where the market has to continue in the trend or initiate the return to the range. It allows the trader to choose the appropriate direction. And as the market moves away from our point, the intensity of our decision increases.
This system is suitable for small accounts and can be used with only $ 1000.
You can download the demo and test it yourself.
Very stable growth curve as result of smart averaging techniques.
"Safety first" approach in development.
Stress-tests on historical data for multiple pairs.
Fully automatic.
Broker type: Low spread, fast execution, low commission fast and reliable ECN broker.
Fast VPS a most.
Principal Input:
WAY: Select the direccion of your trade in Market;
Right : Init the pullback direccion and turn the market to your range.
Left : Init the trend direccion, and go out of the range to the new limit of the market.
Magic Number: magic number of the EA, which allows it to distinguish its positions from others. Must have different values for every chart.
Autolot: Lot automatic.
Manual_Lot: Lot Fixed used this value in autolot in false.
Risk: Percentage of account to risk in every trde whit autolot in true.
TrailingStop: Value of Virtual Trailing Stop.
Past performance is no guarantee of future profitability, the EA could also make losses.
------ This product is sold only on the MQL5-market. Sales at another site is illegal --------
I will be happy to answer any questions you may have. Have a successful trading.
I will be thankful for your positive reviews and ratings - it inspires me for further improvements of my Expert Advisors.
For any questions you can write me a message
Try the FREE demo now