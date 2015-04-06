Ichinoku Japan EA

The Ichimoku Japan EA is a trading algorithm that uses two indicators, EMA and Ichimoku, to make decisions. While it was initially created for trading USD/JPY, it can also be used for EUR/USD and GBP/USD. The risk ratio for this EA is 1:2, meaning that the potential reward is twice the risk. The stop loss, take profit levels, and Lot size are determined by market volatility.

Trading statistics

List Details
Initial Deposit $100 (minimum) but $1,000 is recomment
Currency Pair USD/JPY, EUR/USD, GBP/USD
Time Frame H4
Max DD 28.90%
Relative DD 28.90%
CAGR 32.79%
Profit factor 2.45
Winrate 59.76%
Account ECN, STD, Cent account
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Quantum Nexus is an innovative Expert Advisor that combines quantitative analysis, multi-level validation, trend-following algorithms, position-tracking mechanisms, and statistical monitoring within a unified automated trading system. Bringing this product to life required decades of development experience and one year of preparation to create Quant v5 - a hedge-fund-level quantitative analysis tool with continuous rolling OOS tests used to mathematically prove the statistical edge of strategies
Aura Superstar MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.8 (10)
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Aura Superstar  is a fully automated EA designed to trade  currencies during rollover time .  It is based on machine learning cluster analysis and genetic scalping  algorithms. The first multi-currency scalper using deep machine learning mechanism, a multi-level perceptron and an adaptive neuro filter combined with classic indicators. Expert showed stable results since 2003 year. No dangerous methods of money management used, no martingale, no grid, or hedge. Suitable for any good ECN broker.  I
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The 'One Percent Profit EA' is an algorithmic trading system that primarily uses the fractal indicator as its strategy. This EA is classified as a grid martingale EA. The lot size is calculated using a formula that adjusts the lot size automatically. The EA can also be switched to the fixed lot size mode to control drawdown. To secure your profits, you can choose to close orders by percentage or by monetary value. Trading statistics (2023-2024) List Details Initial Deposit $1,000 Currency Pair X
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This EA is based on twin Parabolic SAR indicators, with a Risk ratio of 1 per 4 and a 1.5-time martingale money management. Trading statistics (2018-2024) List Details Initial Deposit $500 (minimum), $1,000 Currency Pair NZD/USD, GBP/JPY Time Frame H4 Max DD 31.27% Relative DD 31.27% CAGR 50.95% Profit factor 2.60 Winrate 30.5% Account ECN, STD, Cent account
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