Break Free Gold

BreakFreeGold Expert Advisor is a fully automated forex trading robot designed to work on the XAUUSD ,XAUEUR,XAGUSD currency pairs and it is also optimizable for other currency pairs.


The strategy based on breaking through price levels and Market Time, this powerful and robust Expert Advisor uses a combination of pending order and market orders in order to take advantage of every market condition- each entry point is calculated using an advanced input filter based on the analysis of the movement of the price on the chart.

 The trading system is suitable for both experienced traders and beginners. The EA includes protection against high spreads, and allows you to trade with a fixed or automatic lot size.

                                                                                         

  •                                              PLEASE NOTE THAT THIS IS A SWING EA, IT HAS BEEN BACKTESTED ON 18 YEARS OF DATA WITH A MAX DD OF 3,52%
  •                                 THIS EA IS SUITABLE FOR SERIOUS INVESTORS WHO WANT TO STEADILY AND SAFELY INCREASE THEIR CAPITAL,
                                                  IF YOU ARE FASCINATED BY EXPONENTIAL EQUITY CURVES THAT MAKE 200%-MONTH, THIS EA IS NOT FOR YOU!

Requirements:

  • MT4 account.
  • Minimum account balance 1000$
  • A low latency vps is always recommended.
  • Raw spread accounts are reccomended
  • trading involves risks ,use only those funds that you are ready to lose.

Features:

  • Every trade is protected by stop-loss and trailing stop-loss
  • Good resistance to unexpected market events
  • The EA is very easy to setup and use
  • contains 2 great special trailing stop loss
  •  contain a great recovery system.
  • Spread protection. max spread input.
  • High Win ratio-Low Drawdown
  • Very Robust strategy


//--------------------------------------------------------------------
//  Strategy Parameters
//--------------------------------------------------------------------
int MagicNumber = 910122122;
int LinRegBarClosesPrd = 14;
double PriceEntryMult = 0.5;
int ProfitTarget = 1715;
int StopLoss = 1520;
int TrailingStop = 900;
int LWMAPeriod = 50;
int BBRangePeriod = 138;

Main chart = Current Symbol / Current TF;
Subchart1 = Same as main chart / M30;

//--------------------------------------------------------------------
// Trading options logic
//--------------------------------------------------------------------

Don't Trade On Weekends = false (Friday 0038 - Sunday 0038);
Exit at End Of Day = false (2304);
Exit On Friday = true (2040);
LimitSignalsTimeRange = false (0800 - 1600, Exit at End: false, Orders to close: All);
LimitMaxDistanceFromMarketPrice = false;   //Limit max distance
MaxDistanceFromMarketPct = 6;   //Max distance %
MaxTradesPerDay = 0;
Min SL: 0, Max SL: 0, Min PT: 0, Max PT: 0; // in ticks/pips, 0 means unlimited

// Template for a trading option UseInitialSLPT missing, ignoring!


