Break Free Gold
- Experts
- Maged Ait Abbi
- Version: 1.11
- Activations: 5
BreakFreeGold Expert Advisor is a fully automated forex trading robot designed to work on the XAUUSD ,XAUEUR,XAGUSD currency pairs and it is also optimizable for other currency pairs.
The strategy based on breaking through price levels and Market Time, this powerful and robust Expert Advisor uses a combination of pending order and market orders in order to take advantage of every market condition- each entry point is calculated using an advanced input filter based on the analysis of the movement of the price on the chart.
The trading system is suitable for both experienced traders and beginners. The EA includes protection against high spreads, and allows you to trade with a fixed or automatic lot size.
Requirements:
- MT4 account.
- Minimum account balance 1000$
- A low latency vps is always recommended.
- Raw spread accounts are reccomended
- trading involves risks ,use only those funds that you are ready to lose.
Features:
- Every trade is protected by stop-loss and trailing stop-loss
- Good resistance to unexpected market events
- The EA is very easy to setup and use
- contains 2 great special trailing stop loss
- contain a great recovery system.
- Spread protection. max spread input.
- High Win ratio-Low Drawdown
- Very Robust strategy
