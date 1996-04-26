Hit Man
- Indicators
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- Version: 1.1
- Activations: 5
Hit Man is an indicator for determining the trend, complements any strategy, and can also be used as an independent tool. Professional indicator for determining the trend and entry points. It uses a unique filtering algorithm to determine the trend. Shows a change in the direction of price movement on any currency pairs, without redrawing the result. Suitable for determining entry points for scalping and swing, as well as for intraday, medium-term trading.
Benefits
- Suitable for all types of trade, in all markets;
- Easy to use, does not overload the chart with unnecessary information;
- Does not redraw the chart;
- Can be used as a filter for any strategy;
- The system is easy to set up and use;
- The indicator does not change color after the candle closes;
- Highest speed and minimum CPU load;
- Works on the stock market, indices, oil, gold and all timeframes;
- Allows you to enter with minimal risk.