Fake breakthrough fake price action

This indicator is very advanced.

I dare say that there is no second indicator in the world that describes false breakthroughs so accurately.

When the market hits a certain level three times in a row, the market will first break through this level and then return to the inside of the horizontal line. At this time, our indicator will send a signal to alarm that this is a standard fake breakthrough, the index has not been redrawn, the signal has not been delayed, and everything is true and reliable. 

But several parameters of this index are very important, it will determine what quality of false breakthroughs you will screen out, so please read and understand them carefully.

The default value of the first parameter is 10, and it represents a high point. As long as it is greater than ten K lines on the left and right, it means that the high point is true, and the low point is the same.

The second parameter is 100. It represents the statistics of the number of qualified high or low points in the last 100 K lines,

and the third parameter is 20, which means that as long as the difference between any three high points is less than 20, then, these three high points form a resistance band with a difference of 20,

and the fourth parameter is also 20, which means that there should be an additional high point, which should break through this resistance band of more than 20 points, if this value is set to minus 20. It will represent the extra high, which is also within the resistance band, and the indicator will become an alarm indicator in the form of a triple top or triple bottom, rather than a false breakthrough indicator. Therefore, the degree of adjustment of each parameter will determine the rigor of this form. Generally speaking, the default set of parameters applies to one-minute or five-minute charts. If they are to be applied to one-hour or daily charts, then these parameters should be adjusted. The values of the first two parameters should be adjusted lower, and the values of the last two parameters should be increased, so as to adapt to a higher level of market fluctuations. 

False breakthrough patterns are a very standard and lucrative trading signal. I believe this indicator will help you easily capture these patterns and alert you.


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FFx Universal Strength Meter PRO is more than a basic strength meter. Instead of limiting the calculation to price, it can be based on any of the 19 integrated strength modes + 9 timeframes. With the FFx USM, you are able to define any period for any combination of timeframes. For example, you can set the dashboard for the last 10 candles for M15-H1-H4… Full flexibility! Very easy to interpret... It gives a great idea about which currency is weak and which is strong, so you can find the best pai
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Arkady Segal
5 (1)
Indicators
A simplistic indicator informing a user on RSI divergence by sending messages to mobile device and email. The indicator draws 2 vertical lines, marking two RSI extrema that formed the divergence. You get the alert, open the charts and make a decision. The indicator does not show past divergences, thus when you attach it to a chart for the first time you see nothing. Graphics and alerts will appear as soon as divergences do. Drop it in Tester to see how it works. Parameters: RSIPeriod - number of
Pan PrizMA C D Phase
Aleksey Panfilov
Indicators
Pan PrizMA CD Phase is an analogue of the МetaТrader 5 indicator , and is an option based on the Pan PrizMA indicator. Details . Averaging by a quadric-quartic polynomial increases the smoothness of lines, adds momentum and rhythm. Extrapolation by the sinusoid function near a constant allows adjusting the delay or lead of signals. The value of the phase - wave status parameter (which is close in meaning to the trigonometric phase or the angle of the radius-vector rotation in the trigonometric p
Green Wall Arrows
Daniel Luchinger
1 (1)
Indicators
The Name Green Wall : Arrows hits a lot of TP, by changing the idea of non using SL as something bad, but instead use Small TP and a lot of free Margin and Patience. Use micro TP and a lot of Free Margin with this indicator on Forex. It also can be used with Binary Options. This strategy is intended to be traded Manually. This Indicator runs on Open Bar, arrows will delete when price are against it. The only Indicator Parameter is Alerts true/false, all the rest is included inside the code. Arro
Golden Monowave
Ahmed Mohamed Ali
Indicators
Golden Monowave is monowave indicator, the monowave theory is one of Elliott wave approach and one of most complicate and accurate method. Golden Monowave can shortcut many major steps to identify and describe the monowave. It works on any timeframe and with any trading instrument, including currencies, indices, futures, etc. Input Parameters initial_Bars - set the initial number of bars to calculate. wave_color - select the color of the wave. label_color - select the color of labels. temp_labe
Ticks Size
Viktor Kolmakov
Indicators
This indicator displays in a separate window the difference between the number of points which increased the price, and the number of points that decreased the price during the time interval specified in the settings. The time interval for calculation is expressed as the number of bars of the chart the indicator is attached to. This approach allows you to evaluate the movement direction (growth or fall) of the instrument's price, the strength of the movement and the size of the movement in point
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This is an advanced index algorithm, it provides a very accurate top-bottom signal, it will not frequently appear the wrong signal during the trend, this index does not have any redrawing, drift, or lag behavior. When this signal appears on the chart, it means that the market is about to reverse, or that a period of trend market is over, and then the market will be transformed into a consolidation market, and this indicator does not need to adjust the parameters.   It applies to any currency pai
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This indicator can automatically scan the RSI values of all varieties on the mt5 and set an alarm. Note that it is fully automatic scanning, you do not need to enter which varieties, do not need to open the variety chart, as long as there are some varieties in the market quotation column, will be automatically scanned to reach the set rsi alarm value, will pop up the alarm, and cycle with the market changes to scan the latest RSI values of all varieties, and alarm. This is very helpful to fr
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