Forex Signal generator


Forex Signal Generator is a cutting edge technology for Trend Trading, and filtering all inbuilt in one tool. The Signal Generator  analysis the market like a Pro  by using its smart algorithms to detect  the trend, filter out market noise  and display on  your chart with the : ENTRY, STOPLOSS AND TARGET PROFIT


Advantages You Get


    Access to the proven reliable trend indicator based
    Easy and  effective trend detection.
    Gives you the ability to filter  out  'NOISE' from the market
    Enhanced statistics calculation following the  entry point, take profit and exit signal.
    Never repaints, never back paints, never recalculates.
    Works in any time frame and financial instrument including forex, cryptocurrencies, metals, stocks, indices.


How To Trade


No complicated rules, Just follow 3 simple steps!

Step 1: Trade Setup

    Enter a signal as printed on your screen  either for a BUY or SELL Trade with  Statistics Success Rate is higher than 85% (Statistics Success Rate > 85%).

Step 2: Set Stop Loss

    Exit buy signal  based on the Stoploss parameter as indicated.
    Exit sell signal based on the Stoploss parameter as indicated.

Step 3: Set Take Profit

     1: Take profit on TP.

Parameters:

   Target Factor - the multiplier used to calculate take profit levels. Default value is 10.
        Increasing this value will give more take profit .
        Decreasing this value will gives less profit .


    SL (Stop loss ).   the stop loss value of choice can de set here  Default value is 30.



IntradaySignals

Intraday Signals is a visual and effective semi-automatic trading system, that:

    generates possible entry points to open BUY and SELL trades;
    displays recommended  Take Profit and Stop Loss;
  

The profitability of the indicator is shown in the screenshot on the example of the EURCAD pair

Time frames - M5-H1.

Signals are produced based on the used of CCI, RSI, MACD,Williams Percentage,and  ADX  .


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Color Trend FX shows the current trend direction and marks entry points, trailing levels and possible exit points right on the chart. The indicator is built for traders who want to see where to open, get hints on when to close, and check how it performed on history. It can work as a standalone tool, as part of your own system, or as a base for your Expert Advisors. The indicator plots signals as colored dots that follow the trend and also act as trailing levels for open positions. When the move
Trend Catcher ind
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (11)
Indicators
TREND CATCHER INDICATOR Trend Catcher Indicator analyzes market price movements, using a combination of the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.  It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.  It also uses a combination of smoothing and trend-filtering customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters.   Real ope
GOLD Impulse with Alert
Bernhard Schweigert
4.67 (12)
Indicators
This indicator is a super combination of our 2 products  Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  and  Currency Strength Exotics . It works for all time frames and shows graphically impulse of strength or weakness for the 8 main currencies plus one Symbol! This Indicator is specialized to show currency strength acceleration for any symbols like Gold, Exotic Pairs, Commodities, Indexes or Futures. Is first of its kind, any symbol can be added to the 9th line to show  true currency strength accelerat
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Omega pip
Babatunde Adeniyi
Indicators
The OMEGA PIP  is a unique revolutionary semi -automated  software which change the game entirely to your favor.This product  developed  from  years of research in the FX Market is embedded with  complex algorithms which filters off false signals, generating only accurate valid signals which is immediately printed  on your chart , thus it  guarantees profit  anytime  its installed  on your computer. Due to this significant feat, the daunting and the strenuous effort a traders goes through during
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