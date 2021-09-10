

Forex Signal Generator is a cutting edge technology for Trend Trading, and filtering all inbuilt in one tool. The Signal Generator analysis the market like a Pro by using its smart algorithms to detect the trend, filter out market noise and display on your chart with the : ENTRY, STOPLOSS AND TARGET PROFIT





Advantages You Get



Access to the proven reliable trend indicator based

Easy and effective trend detection.

Gives you the ability to filter out 'NOISE' from the market

Enhanced statistics calculation following the entry point, take profit and exit signal.

Never repaints, never back paints, never recalculates.

Works in any time frame and financial instrument including forex, cryptocurrencies, metals, stocks, indices.





How To Trade



No complicated rules, Just follow 3 simple steps!



Step 1: Trade Setup



Enter a signal as printed on your screen either for a BUY or SELL Trade with Statistics Success Rate is higher than 85% (Statistics Success Rate > 85%).



Step 2: Set Stop Loss



Exit buy signal based on the Stoploss parameter as indicated.

Exit sell signal based on the Stoploss parameter as indicated.



Step 3: Set Take Profit



1: Take profit on TP.



Parameters:

Target Factor - the multiplier used to calculate take profit levels. Default value is 10.

Increasing this value will give more take profit .

Decreasing this value will gives less profit .





SL (Stop loss ). the stop loss value of choice can de set here Default value is 30.





IntradaySignals



Intraday Signals is a visual and effective semi-automatic trading system, that:



generates possible entry points to open BUY and SELL trades;

displays recommended Take Profit and Stop Loss;





The profitability of the indicator is shown in the screenshot on the example of the EURCAD pair



Time frames - M5-H1.



Signals are produced based on the used of CCI, RSI, MACD,Williams Percentage,and ADX .







