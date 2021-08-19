Axebagsh
- Indicators
-
Batsukh Sumchin Khuyagbaatarsince 2006 ---
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Only work on Crude Oil H1 time frame
Swing follow trend.
do not trade against trends
Specifies the first destination and entry and exit points
For 16 years, I only traded on CrudeOil. Crude oil is one of the most extreme combinations in the world and it is safe to say that such a good indicator has never been made before.
This indicator will save you a lot of money because it introduces a new type of approach, Good luck