Only work on Crude Oil H1 time frame

Swing follow trend.

do not trade against trends

Specifies the first destination and entry and exit points

For 16 years, I only traded on CrudeOil. Crude oil is one of the most extreme combinations in the world and it is safe to say that such a good indicator has never been made before.

This indicator will save you a lot of money because it introduces a new type of approach, Good luck