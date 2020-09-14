Liongrid Free

Note: This is a Limited Edition of Lion Grid. It works only on Mondays.



The trading strategy has been been created by using machine learning algorithms to build a model directly from the historical data.

Machine learning is an application of artificial intelligence (AI) that provides the ability to automatically learn and improve from experience without being explicitly programmed.

The strategic focus of this robot is to identify trend reversals by analyzing multiple technical indicators (RSI, MACD, SAR, Bollinger Bands,...) on multiple timeframes. The entries are usually accurate and in case if the trend reverse with a delay the positions will be managed by a smart grid system.

This system uses a grid of orders which increases lot size after the stop loss is reached. The grid size is limited for more safety.

Requirements

Optimized to work with EURUSD for timeframe M15.

Minimum recommended deposit is $200 for initial lot set to 0.01.

ECN broker with low spread is recommended to get better results.

Compatible with 4 and 5 digits accounts.

Compatible with all brokers including US broker using FIFO rule





Support and Set Files

Help with the installation and configuration of Expert Advisors. Feel free to send me a message.





Inputs

Auto settings for fixed lot

Enable auto settings for fixed lot - set to true to automatically set the lot size based on investment amount and risk level.

- set to true to automatically set the lot size based on investment amount and risk level. Investment - Amount to invest in account currency.

Money Management

Money Management (MM) Method - method to calculate lot sizing and stop loss.

- method to calculate lot sizing and stop loss. Fixed Lot Size - initial lot (used when MM is "Fixed Lot").

- initial lot (used when MM is "Fixed Lot"). Lot based on % balance - initial lot calculated based on % of the balance (used when MM is "Percentage Balance").

- initial lot calculated based on % of the balance (used when MM is "Percentage Balance"). Fixed Stop Loss - stop loss in account currency (used when MM is "Fixed Lot").

- stop loss in account currency (used when MM is "Fixed Lot"). Stop Loss based on % balance - stop loss calculated based on % of the balance (used when MM is "Percentage Balance").

- stop loss calculated based on % of the balance (used when MM is "Percentage Balance"). Max Lot - maximum lot for the EA operation. If value is 0 then no limit.

Grid

Lot Factor - lot factor for the second and subsequent orders.

- lot factor for the second and subsequent orders. Take Profit - take profit.

- take profit. Grid Stop Loss - size of stop loss.

- size of stop loss. Max Grid Size - number of orders max to open at the same time.

Other parameters

Trail Distance - trailing stop distance (only for non automatic trailing stop).

- trailing stop distance (only for non automatic trailing stop). Max Spread - maximum spread allowed before a pending order triggers.

- maximum spread allowed before a pending order triggers. Magic Number - magic number to distinguish orders from others EA.

- magic number to distinguish orders from others EA. Magic Number other EA - magic number from another EA. It opens a grid if there is no opened orders from another EA with this magic number. With this parameter you can use another grid system on the same trading account without having two opened grids in parallel. 0 value disabled this feature.

- magic number from another EA. It opens a grid if there is no opened orders from another EA with this magic number. With this parameter you can use another grid system on the same trading account without having two opened grids in parallel. 0 value disabled this feature. Comments - comments on trade operations.







