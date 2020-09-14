Liongrid Free

4
  • Experts
  • Dorian Baranes
    Dorian Baranes

    Dorian Baranes

    3.7 (129)
    I am an analyst and developer specializing in the FX market. I can help you to save your valuable time by creating an automated system out of your trading strategy.
    I believe that using a quantitative approach to forecast market is more efficient than using a traditional approach.
    9 products 10 topics 19 comments
  • Version: 1.0

Note: This is a Limited Edition of Lion Grid. It works only on Mondays.

The trading strategy has been been created by using machine learning algorithms to build a model directly from the historical data.

Machine learning is an application of artificial intelligence (AI) that provides the ability to automatically learn and improve from experience without being explicitly programmed. 

The strategic focus of this robot is to identify trend reversals by analyzing multiple technical indicators (RSI, MACD, SAR, Bollinger Bands,...) on multiple timeframes. The entries are usually accurate and in case if the trend reverse with a delay the positions will be managed by a smart grid system.

This system uses a grid of orders which increases lot size after the stop loss is reached. The grid size is limited for more safety.

Requirements

  • Optimized to work with EURUSD for timeframe M15.
  • Minimum recommended deposit is $200 for initial lot set to 0.01.
  • ECN broker with low spread is recommended to get better results.
  • Compatible with 4 and 5 digits accounts.
  • Compatible with all brokers including US broker using FIFO rule


Support and Set Files

  • Help with the installation and configuration of Expert Advisors. Feel free to send me a message.


Inputs

Auto settings for fixed lot

  • Enable auto settings for fixed lot - set to true to automatically set the lot size based on investment amount and risk level.
  • Investment - Amount to invest in account currency.

Money Management

  • Money Management (MM) Method - method to calculate lot sizing and stop loss.
  • Fixed Lot Size - initial lot (used when MM is "Fixed Lot").
  • Lot based on % balance - initial lot calculated based on % of the balance (used when MM is "Percentage Balance").
  • Fixed Stop Loss - stop loss in account currency (used when MM is "Fixed Lot").
  • Stop Loss based on % balance - stop loss calculated based on % of the balance (used when MM is "Percentage Balance").
  • Max Lot - maximum lot for the EA operation. If value is 0 then no limit.

Grid

  • Lot Factor - lot factor for the second and subsequent orders.
  • Take Profit - take profit.
  • Grid Stop Loss - size of stop loss.
  • Max Grid Size - number of orders max to open at the same time.

Other parameters

  • Trail Distance - trailing stop distance (only for non automatic trailing stop).
  • Max Spread - maximum spread allowed before a pending order triggers.
  • Magic Number - magic number to distinguish orders from others EA.
  • Magic Number other EA - magic number from another EA. It opens a grid if there is no opened orders from another EA with this magic number. With this parameter you can use another grid system on the same trading account without having two opened grids in parallel. 0 value disabled this feature.
  • Comments - comments on trade operations.



Reviews 3
Miguel Jimenez Cordero
6779
Miguel Jimenez Cordero 2021.03.18 12:38 
 

Good job.

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Experts
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Experts
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Experts
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Experts
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Experts
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Experts
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This indicator analyzes in parallel the moving average for multiple currencies and timeframes. It sends a notification when the trends are in alignment for all timeframes. To get better assessment of the trend strength, it shows as well a ratio between the number of pips reached from the current trend and the average of pips reached from the previous trends. Features Loads automatically historical price data from broker server; Tracks all currency pairs for all timeframes in parallel; Configure
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2.5 (2)
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Tiger Grid EA is an expert advisor using trading strategy  which has been developed by using machine learning concepts. It has passed 14 years of backtest of real tick data and real variable spread (with commission) from 2004 to 2018. The entries are usually accurate and in case if the trend signal has a delay the positions will be managed by a smart grid system.  This system uses a grid of orders which increases lot size. A new order is added into the grid only if the EA notice a potential reve
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Dorian Baranes
Indicators
This indicator calculates buy and sell signals by using MACD indicator on two timeframes. MACD is a trend-following showing the relationship between two moving averages of the closing price. The MACD is calculated by subtracting the 26-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA) from the 12-period EMA.The result of that calculation is the MACD line. A nine-day EMA of the MACD called the "signal line". This indicator has 2 modes to calculate the buy/sell signals: - MACD crosses 0 line - MACD cross
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marcelorickli
36
marcelorickli 2024.02.13 15:03 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

i-chan
24
i-chan 2021.05.26 11:32 
 

Nice EA!!!

Miguel Jimenez Cordero
6779
Miguel Jimenez Cordero 2021.03.18 12:38 
 

Good job.

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