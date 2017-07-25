Vino EA
- Experts
-
Dorian BaranesI am an analyst and developer specializing in the FX market. I can help you to save your valuable time by creating an automated system out of your trading strategy.
I believe that using a quantitative approach to forecast market is more efficient than using a traditional approach.
- Version: 5.0
- Updated: 28 March 2018
- Activations: 5
Vino EA is a grid expert advisor using mainly customized oscillators to analyze the market prices and volatility in order to identify trend reversals. It uses a grid of orders which increases the lot size only after the stop loss is reached. Grid size can be limited for more safety.
Requirements
- Default parameters has been optimized for EURUSD with timeframe M15
- Minimum recommended deposit is $1000 for initial lot set to 0.1
- ECN broker with low spread is recommended to get better results.
- Compatible with 4 and 5 digits accounts.
- Compatible with all brokers including US broker using FIFO rule
- Can be used in combination with Wolfgrid since both EA use differents Buy/Sell signals (https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/24726)
Inputs
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Money Management
- Money Management (MM) Method - method to calculate lot sizing and stop loss;
- Fixed Lot Size- initial lot (used when MM is "Fixed Lot");
- Lot based on % balance - initial lot calculated based on % of the balance (used when MM is "Percentage Balance");
- Fixed Stop Loss - stop loss in account currency (used when MM is "Fixed Lot");
- Stop Loss based on % balance - stop loss calculated based on % of the balance (used when MM is "Percentage Balance");
- Max Lot - maximum lot for the EA operation;
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Grid
- Lot Factor - lot factor for the second and subsequent orders;
- Take Profit - take profit;
- Grid Stop Loss - size of stop loss;
- Max Grid Size - number of orders max to open at the same time;
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Other parameters
- Auto Trail - true if you want to activate the automatic mechanism of trailing stop. Otherwise false;
- Trail Distance - trailing stop distance (only for non automatic trailing stop);
- Max Spread - maximum spread allowed before a pending order triggers;
- Magic Number - magic number to distinguish orders from others EA;
- Start Trading Hour (broker time) - Broker hour where trading operation starts;
- StopTrading Hour (broker time) - Broker hour where trading operation ends;
Мало ордеров, но работает