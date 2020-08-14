MACD Double

This indicator calculates buy and sell signals by using MACD indicator on two timeframes.

MACD is a trend-following showing the relationship between two moving averages of the closing price. The MACD is calculated by subtracting the 26-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA) from the 12-period EMA.The result of that calculation is the MACD line. A nine-day EMA of the MACD called the "signal line".









This indicator has 2 modes to calculate the buy/sell signals:

- MACD crosses 0 line

- MACD crosses Signal line





Screenshot shows an example for each mode