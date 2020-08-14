MACD Double
- Indicators
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Dorian BaranesI am an analyst and developer specializing in the FX market. I can help you to save your valuable time by creating an automated system out of your trading strategy.
I believe that using a quantitative approach to forecast market is more efficient than using a traditional approach.
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
This indicator calculates buy and sell signals by using MACD indicator on two timeframes.
MACD is a trend-following showing the relationship between two moving averages of the closing price. The MACD is calculated by subtracting the 26-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA) from the 12-period EMA.The result of that calculation is the MACD line. A nine-day EMA of the MACD called the "signal line".
This indicator has 2 modes to calculate the buy/sell signals:
- MACD crosses 0 line
- MACD crosses Signal line
Screenshot shows an example for each mode
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