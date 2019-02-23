Tigergrid EA Free Version

  • Experts
  • Dorian Baranes
    Dorian Baranes

    Dorian Baranes

    3.7 (129)
    I am an analyst and developer specializing in the FX market. I can help you to save your valuable time by creating an automated system out of your trading strategy.
    I believe that using a quantitative approach to forecast market is more efficient than using a traditional approach.
    9 products 10 topics 19 comments
  • Version: 1.2

This EA is a free version of Tiger Grid which is available here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/33835


Tiger Grid EA is an expert advisor using trading strategy  which has been developed by using machine learning concepts. It has passed 14 years of backtest of real tick data and real variable spread (with commission) from 2004 to 2018.

The entries are usually accurate and in case if the trend signal has a delay the positions will be managed by a smart grid system. 

This system uses a grid of orders which increases lot size. A new order is added into the grid only if the EA notice a potential reversal trend. The grid size is limited for more safety.

Requirements

  • Optimized to work with EURUSD for timeframe M15.
  • Minimum recommended deposit is $3000 for initial lot set to 0.01.
  • ECN broker with low spread is recommended to get better results.
  • Compatible with 4 and 5 digits accounts.
  • Compatible with brokers account with a leverage at least 400:1

Features

  • Passed 14 years of backtest with real tick data having 99,90% modelling quality
  • Developed by using machine learning algorithms
  • Use multiple timeframes M15, H1 and D1 to identify buy/sell signals
  • Strategy is built by using combinations of standard indicators like RSI, Bollinger Bands, Moving Average, MACD and other customized indicators
  • Embed a smart grid system adding new orders into the grid based on the current trend


Support :

Inputs

Money Management

  • Lot Sizing Type - method to calculate lot sizing and stop loss.
  • Investment for auto lot (unit in % of balance) - Amount to invest in account currency. Use this parameter only if lot sizing is "Auto Lot"
  • Investment for fixed lot (unit in currency of account) - Amount to invest in account currency. Use this parameter only if lot sizing is "Fixed Lot"
  • Risk Level - Risk level of your investment. It will take profit.

Grid

  • Lot Factor - lot factor for the second and subsequent orders.
  • Take Profit - take profit.
  • Grid Stop Loss - size of stop loss.
  • Max Grid Size - number of orders max to open at the same time.

Other parameters

  • Max Spread - maximum spread allowed before a pending order triggers.
  • Magic Number - magic number to distinguish orders from others EA.
  • Magic Number other EA - magic number from another EA. It opens a grid if there is no opened orders from another EA with this magic number. With this parameter you can use another grid system on the same trading account without having two opened grids in parallel. 
  • Comments - comments on trade operations.






































































































































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Experts
Trend Catcher EA analyzes market price movements, using the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.   It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.   By combining the smoothing and trend-filtering capabilities of special customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters, the EA can automatically execute trades based
Aurum AI mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.94 (34)
Experts
UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale. Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system. Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a m
EA Game Changer
Vasiliy Strukov
4.33 (12)
Experts
Game Change EA is a trend following trading system powered based on the Game Changer indicator. It automatically sells whenever a red dot forms and continues in the sell direction until a yellow X appears, which signals a potential end of the trend.  The same logic applies for buy trades.  When a blue dot appears the EA begins buying and it will close out the buy cycle as soon as a yellow X is detected. This EA is suitable for any currency pair and any time frame, however it performs exceptiona
EA Spectr
Fanur Galamov
4.9 (20)
Experts
EA Spectr is an automated professional multi-currency expert advisor that designed for long-term profitable trading. The EA continuously controls price movements and makes accurate trades based on market patterns, trend and technical indicators. The Ea contains a flexible news filter, high spread protection, separate time and days trading filters and allows to work with automatic and fixed trading lots. Each Ea trade is covered by stop loss and take profit levels. The EA does not use grid, mart
BB Return mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.89 (18)
Experts
BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
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HMA grid EA
Dorian Baranes
3.67 (12)
Experts
HMA Grid EA is a grid system which analyzes trend based on the Hull Moving Average (HMA) indicator. Unlike the Simple Moving Average (SMA) the curve of HMA attempts to give an accurate signal by minimizing lags and improving the smoothness. This EA proposes two trading strategies which combine a slow period HMA to identify the main trend and a short period HMA to identify short trend reversal movement. This combination make usually sell and buy signals accurate and in case if the trend reverse w
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Vino Free EA
Dorian Baranes
4 (11)
Experts
This EA is a free version of Vino EA . Unlike the full version, the parameters cannot be changed and the lot size is set to 0.01. Description Vino EA is a grid Expert Advisor using mainly customized oscillators to analyze the market prices and volatility in order to identify trend reversals. It uses a grid of orders which increases the lot size only after the stop loss is reached. It includes an automatic stop loss, which computes the stop loss value based on the volatility of prices. Require
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Dorian Baranes
4 (1)
Experts
Note: This is a Limited Edition of   Lion Grid . It works only on Mondays. The trading strategy has been been created by using machine learning algorithms to build a model directly from the historical data. Machine learning is an application of artificial intelligence (AI) that provides the ability to automatically learn and improve from experience without being explicitly programmed.  The strategic focus of this robot is to identify trend reversals by analyzing multiple technical indicators (
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Dorian Baranes
3.67 (3)
Experts
Vino EA is a grid expert advisor using mainly customized oscillators to analyze the market prices and volatility in order to identify trend reversals. It uses a grid of orders which increases the lot size only after the stop loss is reached. Grid size can be limited for more safety. Requirements Default parameters has been optimized for EURUSD with timeframe M15 Minimum recommended deposit is $1000 for initial lot set to 0.1 ECN broker with low spread is recommended to get better results. Compa
Double Top Tracker
Dorian Baranes
4.44 (16)
Indicators
This indicator analyzes in parallel price charts for multiple currency pairs on all timeframes and notifies you as soon as a double tops or double bottoms pattern has been identified. Definition Double Top / Double Bottom pattern Double Top is a trend reversal pattern which are made up of two consecutive peaks that are more and less equal with a trough in-between. This pattern is a clear illustration of a battle between buyers and sellers. The buyers are attempting to push the security but are
Trend Tracker for multi pairs and timeframes
Dorian Baranes
5 (1)
Indicators
This indicator analyzes in parallel the moving average for multiple currencies and timeframes. It sends a notification when the trends are in alignment for all timeframes. To get better assessment of the trend strength, it shows as well a ratio between the number of pips reached from the current trend and the average of pips reached from the previous trends. Features Loads automatically historical price data from broker server; Tracks all currency pairs for all timeframes in parallel; Configure
Tigergrid EA
Dorian Baranes
2.5 (2)
Experts
Tiger Grid EA is an expert advisor using trading strategy  which has been developed by using machine learning concepts. It has passed 14 years of backtest of real tick data and real variable spread (with commission) from 2004 to 2018. The entries are usually accurate and in case if the trend signal has a delay the positions will be managed by a smart grid system.  This system uses a grid of orders which increases lot size. A new order is added into the grid only if the EA notice a potential reve
MACD Double
Dorian Baranes
Indicators
This indicator calculates buy and sell signals by using MACD indicator on two timeframes. MACD is a trend-following showing the relationship between two moving averages of the closing price. The MACD is calculated by subtracting the 26-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA) from the 12-period EMA.The result of that calculation is the MACD line. A nine-day EMA of the MACD called the "signal line". This indicator has 2 modes to calculate the buy/sell signals: - MACD crosses 0 line - MACD cross
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yalewang
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yalewang 2023.05.02 15:42 
 

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Domantas Juodenis
7933
Domantas Juodenis 2022.02.13 12:28 
 

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Fernando F. Souto
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Fernando F. Souto 2020.05.31 06:24 
 

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sunnychow
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rabiosanchez
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