Tigergrid EA Free Version

This EA is a free version of Tiger Grid which is available here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/33835





Tiger Grid EA is an expert advisor using trading strategy which has been developed by using machine learning concepts. It has passed 14 years of backtest of real tick data and real variable spread (with commission) from 2004 to 2018.

The entries are usually accurate and in case if the trend signal has a delay the positions will be managed by a smart grid system.

This system uses a grid of orders which increases lot size. A new order is added into the grid only if the EA notice a potential reversal trend. The grid size is limited for more safety.

Requirements

Optimized to work with EURUSD for timeframe M15.

Minimum recommended deposit is $3000 for initial lot set to 0.01.

ECN broker with low spread is recommended to get better results.

Compatible with 4 and 5 digits accounts.

Compatible with brokers account with a leverage at least 400:1

Features



Passed 14 years of backtest with real tick data having 99,90% modelling quality

Developed by using machine learning algorithms

Use multiple timeframes M15, H1 and D1 to identify buy/sell signals

Strategy is built by using combinations of standard indicators like RSI, Bollinger Bands, Moving Average, MACD and other customized indicators

Embed a smart grid system adding new orders into the grid based on the current trend





Help with the installation and configuration of Expert Advisors. Feel free to send me a message.

FAQ page link: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/723904 Support :

Inputs

Money Management

Lot Sizing Type - method to calculate lot sizing and stop loss.

- method to calculate lot sizing and stop loss. Investment for auto lot (unit in % of balance) - Amount to invest in account currency. Use this parameter only if lot sizing is "Auto Lot"

- Amount to invest in account currency. Use this parameter only if lot sizing is "Auto Lot" Investment for fixed lot (unit in currency of account) - Amount to invest in account currency. Use this parameter only if lot sizing is "Fixed Lot"

- Amount to invest in account currency. Use this parameter only if lot sizing is "Fixed Lot" Risk Level - Risk level of your investment. It will take profit.

Grid

Lot Factor - lot factor for the second and subsequent orders.

- lot factor for the second and subsequent orders. Take Profit - take profit.

- take profit. Grid Stop Loss - size of stop loss.

- size of stop loss. Max Grid Size - number of orders max to open at the same time.

Other parameters