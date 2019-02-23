Tigergrid EA Free Version
- Experts
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Dorian BaranesI am an analyst and developer specializing in the FX market. I can help you to save your valuable time by creating an automated system out of your trading strategy.
I believe that using a quantitative approach to forecast market is more efficient than using a traditional approach.
- Version: 1.2
This EA is a free version of Tiger Grid which is available here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/33835
Tiger Grid EA is an expert advisor using trading strategy which has been developed by using machine learning concepts. It has passed 14 years of backtest of real tick data and real variable spread (with commission) from 2004 to 2018.
The entries are usually accurate and in case if the trend signal has a delay the positions will be managed by a smart grid system.
This system uses a grid of orders which increases lot size. A new order is added into the grid only if the EA notice a potential reversal trend. The grid size is limited for more safety.
Requirements
- Optimized to work with EURUSD for timeframe M15.
- Minimum recommended deposit is $3000 for initial lot set to 0.01.
- ECN broker with low spread is recommended to get better results.
- Compatible with 4 and 5 digits accounts.
- Compatible with brokers account with a leverage at least 400:1
Features
- Passed 14 years of backtest with real tick data having 99,90% modelling quality
- Developed by using machine learning algorithms
- Use multiple timeframes M15, H1 and D1 to identify buy/sell signals
- Strategy is built by using combinations of standard indicators like RSI, Bollinger Bands, Moving Average, MACD and other customized indicators
- Embed a smart grid system adding new orders into the grid based on the current trend
- Help with the installation and configuration of Expert Advisors. Feel free to send me a message.
- FAQ page link: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/723904
Inputs
Money Management
- Lot Sizing Type - method to calculate lot sizing and stop loss.
- Investment for auto lot (unit in % of balance) - Amount to invest in account currency. Use this parameter only if lot sizing is "Auto Lot"
- Investment for fixed lot (unit in currency of account) - Amount to invest in account currency. Use this parameter only if lot sizing is "Fixed Lot"
- Risk Level - Risk level of your investment. It will take profit.
Grid
- Lot Factor - lot factor for the second and subsequent orders.
- Take Profit - take profit.
- Grid Stop Loss - size of stop loss.
- Max Grid Size - number of orders max to open at the same time.
Other parameters
- Max Spread - maximum spread allowed before a pending order triggers.
- Magic Number - magic number to distinguish orders from others EA.
- Magic Number other EA - magic number from another EA. It opens a grid if there is no opened orders from another EA with this magic number. With this parameter you can use another grid system on the same trading account without having two opened grids in parallel.
- Comments - comments on trade operations.
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