Double Top Tracker

4.44
  • Indicators
  • Dorian Baranes
    Dorian Baranes

    Dorian Baranes

    3.7 (129)
    I am an analyst and developer specializing in the FX market. I can help you to save your valuable time by creating an automated system out of your trading strategy.
    I believe that using a quantitative approach to forecast market is more efficient than using a traditional approach.
    9 products 10 topics 19 comments
  • Version: 3.1
  • Updated: 1 February 2019
  • Activations: 5

This indicator analyzes in parallel price charts for multiple currency pairs on all timeframes and notifies you as soon as a double tops or double bottoms pattern has been identified.


Definition Double Top / Double Bottom pattern

Double Top is a trend reversal pattern which are made up of two consecutive peaks that are more and less equal with a trough in-between. This pattern is a clear illustration of a battle between buyers and sellers. The buyers are attempting to push the security but are facing resistance, which prevents the continuation of the upward trend. After this goes on a couple of times, the buyers in the market start to dry up, and the sellers start to take a stranglehold sending it down into a new downtrend. This is a strong sign that a reversal is going to occur because it is telling us that the buying pressure is just about finished.

Double Bottom is the opposite chart pattern of the double top as it signals a reversal of the downtrend into an uptrend.


Features

  • Loads automatically historical price data from broker server
  • Tracks all currency pairs for all timeframes in parallel
  • Configures which currency pairs on which timeframes you want to be alerted
  • Estimate profit target for each identified double top/bottom 


Inputs

Double Top/Bottom settings

  • Filter Type - Choose when you want to receive the alert. It is either when the second top has been reached or the neck line has been broken. See product screenshot for more explanations;
  • Bars Interval - Minimum of bars between peaks;
  • Peak Distance - Maximum price distance between peaks (unit in pips);
  • Trend Distance - Minimum distance between the beginning of the trend and the neck (unit in pips);
  • Lot Size - Used to compute target profit

Currency Pairs and Timeframes

  • Symbols - Currency pairs to monitors. Each pairs are separated by a coma and the name has to be identical to symbol name displayed into the Market Watch;
  • M1 - True to monitor this timeframe;
  • M5 - True to monitor this timeframe;
  • M15 - True to monitor this timeframe;
  • M30 - True to monitor this timeframe;
  • H1 - True to monitor this timeframe;
  • H4 - True to monitor this timeframe;
  • D1 - True to monitor this timeframe;
  • W1 - True to monitor this timeframe;
  • MN1 - True to monitor this timeframe;

Notification

  • Alert Notification - True to enable messages in the terminal when signals occur;
  • Push Notification - True to enable sending push notifications to mobile devices;
  • Mail Notification - True to enable sending emails;
  • User Comment - Add comment on the notification message;


Reviews 19
Sandy Wahyudi
578
Sandy Wahyudi 2019.02.17 16:35 
 

Great indicator for price action entry

C2E6ADAD
68
C2E6ADAD 2019.02.09 07:57 
 

Awesome

only had this a few days, i work on M W formations and this helps me a lot and confirms my entry points.

with the scanner you don't have to keep searching charts this dose it for you,then all you do is choose the one that suits you.

as i say i am still testing this but so far each alert would have been a very profitable trade, well done Dorian

pffaustt
210
pffaustt 2019.01.19 17:46 
 

Super product! Works as described and if used correctly can be a game changer. Sends notification when top or bottoms hit, based on your settings. The panel is clean and easy to understand. When clicked, charts open up with indicator marking location of Hi/Lo and neckline. The alerts panel could be better and that's why only 4 stars. It should clarify which target has been hit ie: "Bottom: Neck Line Reached". It would also be great to have a "Custom Title" box at the top of main panel, making it easier on us who have 4-5 different searches running. Even allowing a color change for main panel would help with this (Blue for Double Top/Bottom, Red for Neckline etc). These would be super simple changes that would take next to no effort and provide added benefit. I'd be happy to come back and change to Five Stars if implimented. Overall, great value and great product with room to become even better.

UPDATE Feb 5/19: Upgrading rating to 5 star. Seller has been great at listening + replying to requests and also making changes that are reasonable. Thanks again

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Indicator UU Bands สำหรับเทรดเดอร์ ที่ต้องการความแม่นยำ ในการเข้าเทรด หรือ หาจังหวะในการเข้าเทรด ใช้ได้กับทุก ทามเฟรม ข้อมูลของ อินดิเคเตอร์ 1. มี แบนด์ ด้วยกันทั้งหมด 7 เส้น 2. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านบน เป็นแนวต้าน เคลื่อนที่ แนวต้านที่1 แนวต้านที่ 2 แนวต้านที่3 3. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านล่าง เป็นแนวรับ เคลื่อนที่ แนวรับที่ 1 แนวรับที่ 2 แนวรับที่ 3 4. เส้นตรงกลาง เป็นเส้นแบ่ง เทรน สีเขียว หมายถึง แนวโน้มขึ้น สีแดง หมายถึง แนวโน้มลง 5. สัญลักษณ์ ลูกศร สามารถนำไปอ้างอิง เป็นจุดเข้าเทรดได้  คำแนะสำหรับการเท
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8601567
789
8601567 2020.12.18 22:38 
 

Once again, another indicator with all kinds of potential, but does not perform as well as I thought it would. I like that it identifies the pattern and you are able to click on the chart identified. However, when you click the box that identifies the DT/DB, the chart pattern opens another chart and you have to flip back and forth. I think it should remain on the same chart as the details.

Domenico Bruno Di Pino
310
Domenico Bruno Di Pino 2019.06.25 18:37 
 

I purchased the indicator but it only has 17 pairs in the tracker, how do I add more pairs to it? I tried typing them in but it didn't work? Help would be appreciated

val1986
31
val1986 2019.05.22 17:09 
 

BAD

Sandy Wahyudi
578
Sandy Wahyudi 2019.02.17 16:35 
 

Great indicator for price action entry

C2E6ADAD
68
C2E6ADAD 2019.02.09 07:57 
 

Awesome

only had this a few days, i work on M W formations and this helps me a lot and confirms my entry points.

with the scanner you don't have to keep searching charts this dose it for you,then all you do is choose the one that suits you.

as i say i am still testing this but so far each alert would have been a very profitable trade, well done Dorian

pffaustt
210
pffaustt 2019.01.19 17:46 
 

Super product! Works as described and if used correctly can be a game changer. Sends notification when top or bottoms hit, based on your settings. The panel is clean and easy to understand. When clicked, charts open up with indicator marking location of Hi/Lo and neckline. The alerts panel could be better and that's why only 4 stars. It should clarify which target has been hit ie: "Bottom: Neck Line Reached". It would also be great to have a "Custom Title" box at the top of main panel, making it easier on us who have 4-5 different searches running. Even allowing a color change for main panel would help with this (Blue for Double Top/Bottom, Red for Neckline etc). These would be super simple changes that would take next to no effort and provide added benefit. I'd be happy to come back and change to Five Stars if implimented. Overall, great value and great product with room to become even better.

UPDATE Feb 5/19: Upgrading rating to 5 star. Seller has been great at listening + replying to requests and also making changes that are reasonable. Thanks again

Dmitry Karagusov
798
Dmitry Karagusov 2018.12.19 16:11 
 

Little useful

avexzek
65
avexzek 2018.11.22 08:56 
 

It will be perfect if the phone notification can include more details ....

like what I see at the MT4 program ( First top. Second top, and Neck, as well as reached time)

as I have set notification for both reached neck and reached second top !!

Currently.. my phones notification doesn't show enough details and unless I'm in front of my PC ...

Hope developer can improve it !!

danypp
64
danypp 2018.11.15 21:09 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Memon
1990
Memon 2018.11.06 13:13 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Zentrader2015
1470
Zentrader2015 2018.06.13 00:58 
 

great indicator.

jeff0170
401
jeff0170 2018.05.01 13:11 
 

I rented the indicator.

Since yesterday made 4 trades and completed in profit.

Thanks for that.

rainwalker123
3431
rainwalker123 2018.04.19 12:06 
 

First of all, the price is really fair for testing it.

The only thing you need is patience, and the right leverage thats all, because the signals are very precise, and you will be allways in profit, because of using higher timeframes.If you trade the Daily chart for example, set a realistic target before the neckline.

The indicator is not repainting!!! WoW

Update: 18.04.2018

The Author fixed all the bugs, and the software is running very well now

I did a short trade yesterday on daily Chart GBP/USD, double top. I entered short with 3 CFDs and now, I am over 100 Points in Profit, total 300€uro.

You dont have to be a slave anymore in front of your screen, wasting time with analysing charts and loosing lots of your valuable lifetime.

This is best product@MQL5 so far, done by a real professional.

PS:

I recommend especially the higher timeframes 1H,4H,D1

If target is 50 points down(short) for example, after a double top formed, you can break down the risk, by taking just 30 points. Dont be greedy

One or two trades a day, thats it traders :-)

Ted NO FX
1843
Ted NO FX 2018.03.30 23:32 
 

I love this double top/bottom indicator, it is very acurrate and profitable.. You need to be patience to hold trades and dont close them too early. Very good support from Author Dorian :) Finally i found a good indicator on Mql5 Market. As Rainwalker said, there is some bugs needs to be fixed. Best regards Ted Fx!

Morard Kevin
1506
Morard Kevin 2018.03.28 17:27 
 

Super indicateur ! très précis et très reactif

Daniel
922
Daniel 2018.03.20 22:11 
 

Great Support great Product. I will give 5 Stars.

sunnychow
9043
sunnychow 2018.03.10 16:53 
 

The signal is sounds good

cllatser
273
cllatser 2018.02.11 16:22 
 

Good morning traders.

I bought this indicator a few days ago and I have to say that I like it a lot. I do not give it 5 stars why it should be perfect. It is an ideal tool to monitor that pattern that together with the action of the price can give very good results. Thank you very much.

Review updated on 02/11/2018.

After asking for a small change to the author. The author has implemented it and is now a perfect tool for this type of figure (Double Top and Double Button).

Thanks.

Annatas
90
Annatas 2017.12.28 10:09 
 

Hi traders!

I trade now for 3.5 years and can tell you honestly that this is my first important indicator that gives very, very strong signals.

It are most of the time reversal signals, as example when i get an H1 signal then i check the chart to see if i can expect a better reversal support or resistant level and then place my trade.

I use this indicator about 7 days i think and find this the best indicator on this moment on the MQL5 market and with a very sharp price.

I can tell you also that i have tested so many indicators over the past three years and ofcourse also interesting ones but until now i'm very happy with this one!

Good work, keep it going :)

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