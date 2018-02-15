Trend Tracker for multi pairs and timeframes

This indicator analyzes in parallel the moving average for multiple currencies and timeframes. It sends a notification when the trends are in alignment for all timeframes.

To get better assessment of the trend strength, it shows as well a ratio between the number of pips reached from the current trend and the average of pips reached from the previous trends.





Features

Loads automatically historical price data from broker server;

Tracks all currency pairs for all timeframes in parallel;

Configures which currency pairs on which timeframes you want to be alerted;

Displays number of pips reached for the current trend for each currency and timeframe;

Displays an average number of pips reached for the 10 previous trends for each currency and timeframe;





Inputs





Moving average settings

MA_Period - Averaging period for calculation;

- Averaging period for calculation; MA_Method - Moving Average method;

Currency Pairs and Timeframes

Symbols - Currency pairs to monitors. Each pairs are separated by a coma and the name has to be identical to symbol name displayed into the Market Watch;

- Currency pairs to monitors. Each pairs are separated by a coma and the name has to be identical to symbol name displayed into the Market Watch; M1 - True to monitor this timeframe;

True to monitor this timeframe; M5 - True to monitor this timeframe;

True to monitor this timeframe; M15 - True to monitor this timeframe;

True to monitor this timeframe; M30 - True to monitor this timeframe;

True to monitor this timeframe; H1 - True to monitor this timeframe;

True to monitor this timeframe; H4 - True to monitor this timeframe;

True to monitor this timeframe; D1 - True to monitor this timeframe;

True to monitor this timeframe; W1 - True to monitor this timeframe;

True to monitor this timeframe; MN1 - True to monitor this timeframe;

Notification

AlertNotification - True to enable messages in the terminal when signals occur;

- True to enable messages in the terminal when signals occur; PushNotification - True to enable sending push notifications to mobile devices;

- True to enable sending push notifications to mobile devices; MailNotification- True to enable sending emails;