Trend Tracker for multi pairs and timeframes
- Indicators
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Dorian BaranesI am an analyst and developer specializing in the FX market. I can help you to save your valuable time by creating an automated system out of your trading strategy.
I believe that using a quantitative approach to forecast market is more efficient than using a traditional approach.
- Version: 1.1
- Updated: 24 April 2018
- Activations: 5
This indicator analyzes in parallel the moving average for multiple currencies and timeframes. It sends a notification when the trends are in alignment for all timeframes.
To get better assessment of the trend strength, it shows as well a ratio between the number of pips reached from the current trend and the average of pips reached from the previous trends.
Features
- Loads automatically historical price data from broker server;
- Tracks all currency pairs for all timeframes in parallel;
- Configures which currency pairs on which timeframes you want to be alerted;
- Displays number of pips reached for the current trend for each currency and timeframe;
- Displays an average number of pips reached for the 10 previous trends for each currency and timeframe;
Inputs
Moving average settings
- MA_Period - Averaging period for calculation;
- MA_Method - Moving Average method;
Currency Pairs and Timeframes
- Symbols- Currency pairs to monitors. Each pairs are separated by a coma and the name has to be identical to symbol name displayed into the Market Watch;
- M1 - True to monitor this timeframe;
- M5 - True to monitor this timeframe;
- M15 - True to monitor this timeframe;
- M30 - True to monitor this timeframe;
- H1 - True to monitor this timeframe;
- H4 - True to monitor this timeframe;
- D1 - True to monitor this timeframe;
- W1 - True to monitor this timeframe;
- MN1 - True to monitor this timeframe;
Notification
- AlertNotification- True to enable messages in the terminal when signals occur;
- PushNotification- True to enable sending push notifications to mobile devices;
- MailNotification- True to enable sending emails;
I am using this for Scalping and it is extremely beneficial in knowing my stop limit and the trend direction.