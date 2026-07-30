Multi Anchor VWAP

Multi Anchor VWAP lets you place a Volume Weighted Average Price line starting from any candle you choose, instead of only resetting automatically at the start of a session, day, week or month.


How it works: press the H or L button, then click the candle you want to anchor to, or use the Up and Down arrow keys to move to it and confirm with Enter. The VWAP line starts exactly at that candle's high or low and accumulates forward from there. You can place several anchors at once, up to 20, each one tracked and colored independently, red for High anchors and light blue for Low anchors by default, fully configurable.


Features:

- Multiple simultaneous anchors, each with its own numbered button to remove it individually.

- Keyboard navigation with the arrow keys, Enter or Space, as an alternative to clicking, for precise candle selection.

- A live preview arrow follows the mouse before you confirm the anchor point.

- Colors, line width and panel position are configurable.

- No repainting: each VWAP line only extends forward from the moment it was anchored.

- Works on any symbol, timeframe and account type.


How traders use it:

Anchoring VWAP at a specific high, low, or event, such as a news candle, a session open, or a swing point, shows the average price paid by market participants since that reference point. Price trading above an anchored VWAP is often read as strength relative to that reference, and below it as weakness. Multiple anchors let you compare several reference points on the same chart at once.


This is a visual analysis tool. It does not open, modify or close trades.

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The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
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Gartley Hunter Multi - An indicator for searching for harmonic patterns simultaneously on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT4 Advantages 1. Patterns: Gartley, Butterfly, Shark, Crab. Bat, Alternate Bat, Deep Crab, Cypher 2. Simultaneous search for patterns on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes 3. Search for patterns of all possible sizes. From the smallest to the largest 4. All fou
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BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
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Reversal Magnet Lines plots the closing price of each of the last N trading days (configurable from 15 to 180 days) as horizontal lines directly on the chart. These prior-day close levels frequently act as short-term support and resistance, where price either reverses or breaks through with momentum. Based on an analysis of 52 trading days on JPN225, price interacted with these levels in more than 3,000 recorded touches. On the M1 timeframe, price reversed in 49.8% of touches, broke through in
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Triple Period VWAP plots three Volume Weighted Average Price lines at once: daily, weekly and monthly. Each line resets automatically at the start of its own period instead of rolling continuously, so you always see where the average price stands for the current day, the current week and the current month side by side. Colors follow a familiar convention: magenta for the daily line, blue for the weekly line, and dark green for the monthly line. Line width and colors are configurable. Features:
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