CAP Channel NT

5

CAP Channel NT - Professional Price Channel & Multi-Timeframe Indicator

CAP Channel NT is a comprehensive technical analysis tool designed to help traders identify market trends, dynamic price zones, and potential entry points. The combination of a dynamic price channel algorithm and a signal arrow system (based on price action and ATR) makes this a versatile trading assistant.

The recommended timeframes are M30 and H1. This product is suitable for various markets (Forex, Crypto, Stocks, Gold) and trading styles (Scalping, Day Trading, Swing Trading).

Avoid trading during news events and major developments.

Key Features

  • Dynamic Price Channel System: The channel expands and contracts based on actual market volatility, helping you visually capture price rhythms and momentum.

  • Multi-Timeframe (MTF) Integration: Displays the price channel of a higher timeframe (e.g., displaying the H4 channel on an M15 chart). Supports both auto-MTF switching and manual time settings.

  • Non-Repainting Signal Arrows: Buy/Sell arrows appear upon price action confirmation and an ATR filter. Signals are strictly fixed and will not repaint after the candle closes.

  • Utility Dashboard: Features a built-in candle close countdown timer and real-time Spread display directly on the chart for better risk management.

  • Comprehensive Alert System: Supports Terminal Pop-ups, Push Notifications, and Email alerts. Alerts can be customized to trigger on running candles or only upon candle close.

  • Non-Repainting Mode: Yes = No Repaint

Usage Guide & Strategies The indicator can be applied across various trading strategies:

  1. Mean Reversion Strategy:

    • BUY: When the price touches or pierces the Lower Line of the channel and a green upward arrow appears.

    • SELL: When the price touches or pierces the Top Line of the channel and a red downward arrow appears.

    • Take Profit: At the Mid Line or the opposite outer band.

  2. Trend Following Strategy with MTF:

    • Enable the Auto-Channel MTF feature to determine the major trend on a higher timeframe.

Main Parameters

  • TimeFrame: The timeframe you want to draw the channel for (Default is Current Timeframe).

  • InpHalfLength & BandsDeviations: Adjust the period and expansion (standard deviation) of the channel to suit different currency pairs and timeframes.

  • UseAutoChannel: Enable/Disable the automatic MTF channel switching feature.

  • Alerts Settings: Toggle alerts (Pop-up, Push, Email). Options to alert on High/Low breakouts or when a candle closes outside the channel.

  • Style Settings: Customize the colors, line thickness of the 3 channel bands, and choose from various arrow symbol styles.

  • Clock Spread Settings: Choose the display corner and color for the Spread & Time widget.

Developer's Note: It is recommended to use this indicator in combination with other foundational analysis tools like Support/Resistance levels or Price Action concepts to improve trading efficiency. Please thoroughly test the indicator on a Demo account before applying it to your Live account.


Reviews 2
Spark690
588
Spark690 2026.07.01 08:07 
 

Отлично!

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ATy Gold and BTC  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 80,000 members on MQL5 ATbot : How It Works and How to Use It How It Works The "AtBot" indicator for the MT5 platform generates buy and sell signals using a combination of technical analysis tools. It integrates Simple Moving Average (SMA), Exponential Moving Average (EMA), and the Average True Range (ATR) index to identify trading opportunities. Additionally, it can utilize Heikin Ashi candles to en
ARICoins
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Indicators
ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
The Oracle Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
Indicators
The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
Crystal Quantum Pro
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
5 (2)
Indicators
CRYSTAL QUANTUM PRO Institutional Signal & Trade Intelligence for MetaTrader 5 Final Price: 199 USD ----> Price goes up 10 USD after every 10 sales. Limited launch slots available, act fast. Most indicators give you an arrow and leave you alone. A naked arrow is a gamble. Winning consistently requires CONFLUENCE , a clear STOP and TARGET , and honest PROOF that the system works. Crystal Quantum Pro delivers all three in one clean, no-repaint package. Crystal Quantum Pro is a complete decision sy
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CAP Channel NT MT4
Huu Tai Nguyen
5 (3)
Indicators
CAP Channel NT - Professional Price Channel & Multi-Timeframe Indicator CAP Channel NT is a comprehensive technical analysis tool designed to help traders identify market trends, dynamic price zones, and potential entry points. The combination of a dynamic price channel algorithm and a signal arrow system (based on price action and ATR) makes this a versatile trading assistant. The recommended timeframes are M30 and H1. This product is suitable for various markets (Forex, Crypto, Stocks, Gold)
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Spark690
588
Spark690 2026.07.01 08:07 
 

Отлично!

tungmmo
60
tungmmo 2026.05.22 02:25 
 

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