Volume Speed
- Indicators
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Flavio Javier JarabeckWe are a closed brotherhood of traders whose ultimate goal is to profit through well-studied, structured, and automated trades. As a result, we publish dozens of MT5 indicators (FREE and paid) to the global MQL5 community. 80% of our published products are high-quality free indicators so beginner
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 20
For those traders who really care about Volume as an important vector information on Price Action, here is an exclusive idea & creation from Minions Labs: Volume Speed.
The Volume Speed indicator shows you visually how much time (in seconds, minutes, hours, you choose) the Volume took to reach the Average Volume of the past bars. This way you can have the exact idea of "what is happening right now with the Volume of the current bar..." and take action accordingly with your strategy, having even more confidence in your trades.
Simple concept, powerful data. Even if you trade through Expert Advisors, Volume Speed is "EA Friendly", exposing all the 3 buffers for you to use the way you want.
EAs INTEGRATION
- Buffer #0: Bar Volume
- Buffer #2: Bar Average Volume
- Buffer #3: Seconds until Volume reach the Average level
If you want to be sure that Volume Speed is for you, you can try the DEMO version freely available here: Volume Speed DEMO
* Due to the new MQL5 policy developers cannot provide DEMO versions to the general public here in this website anymore.
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