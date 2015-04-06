For those traders who really care about Volume as an important vector information on Price Action, here is an exclusive idea & creation from Minions Labs: Volume Speed.

The Volume Speed indicator shows you visually how much time (in seconds, minutes, hours, you choose) the Volume took to reach the Average Volume of the past bars. This way you can have the exact idea of "what is happening right now with the Volume of the current bar..." and take action accordingly with your strategy, having even more confidence in your trades.



Simple concept, powerful data. Even if you trade through Expert Advisors, Volume Speed is "EA Friendly", exposing all the 3 buffers for you to use the way you want.





NOTE: Volume Speed DOES NOT work on Forex or on any Broker who doesn't provide Volume information...





EAs INTEGRATION

Buffer #0: Bar Volume Buffer #2: Bar Average Volume Buffer #3: Seconds until Volume reach the Average level





If you want to be sure that Volume Speed is for you, you can try the DEMO version freely available here: Volume Speed DEMO * Due to the new MQL5 policy developers cannot provide DEMO versions to the general public here in this website anymore.







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