Volume Speed

For those traders who really care about Volume as an important vector information on Price Action, here is an exclusive idea & creation from Minions Labs: Volume Speed.

The Volume Speed indicator shows you visually how much time (in seconds, minutes, hours, you choose) the Volume took to reach the Average Volume of the past bars. This way you can have the exact idea of "what is happening right now with the Volume of the current bar..." and take action accordingly with your strategy, having even more confidence in your trades.

Simple concept, powerful data. Even if you trade through Expert Advisors, Volume Speed is "EA Friendly", exposing all the 3 buffers for you to use the way you want.


NOTE: Volume Speed DOES NOT work on Forex or on any Broker who doesn't provide Volume information...


EAs INTEGRATION

  1. Buffer #0: Bar Volume
  2. Buffer #2: Bar Average Volume
  3. Buffer #3: Seconds until Volume reach the Average level

If you want to be sure that Volume Speed is for you, you can try the DEMO version freely available here: Volume Speed DEMO

* Due to the new MQL5 policy developers cannot provide DEMO versions to the general public here in this website anymore.


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LAUNCH PRICE: $99 Axiom Matrix is available at the launch price of $99. The price will increase to $199 after the first 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Axiom Matrix, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Smart Trend signals into automated trades. [User Manual] , [Online Course] , [PDF]  And [DEMO] Axiom Matrix is a professional multi-symbol, multi-timeframe market scanner and decision dashboard for MetaTrader 5. It scans your Market Watc
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FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
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ATy Gold and BTC  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 80,000 members on MQL5 ATbot : How It Works and How to Use It How It Works The "AtBot" indicator for the MT5 platform generates buy and sell signals using a combination of technical analysis tools. It integrates Simple Moving Average (SMA), Exponential Moving Average (EMA), and the Average True Range (ATR) index to identify trading opportunities. Additionally, it can utilize Heikin Ashi candles to en
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PZ TRADING SLU
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Trade smarter, not harder: Empower your trading with Harmonacci Patterns This is arguably the most complete harmonic price formation auto-recognition indicator you can find for the MetaTrader Platform. It detects 19 different patterns, takes fibonacci projections as seriously as you do, displays the Potential Reversal Zone (PRZ) and finds suitable stop-loss and take-profit levels. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products  ] It detects 19 different harmonic pric
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Flavio Javier Jarabeck
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ATR Monitor ATR is a measure of volatility introduced by market technician J. Welles Wilder Jr. in his book, "New Concepts in Technical Trading Systems". In general, traders are accustomed to seeing the ATR in the form of a sub-window indicator. What I am presenting here is a simplified version of ATR - just the current ATR number - very useful for monitoring just the very moment of the current chart. And, by default, this indicator will not show up on screen, you can just use the buffers thems
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Flavio Javier Jarabeck
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You probably heard about Candlesticks behaviors, which in most of the times could denote and trace Volume behaviors even if you are not watching Volume itself... Well, this indicator will do this. Naked traders love to rely solely on candlesticks patterns and with Candle Zones you can trap special patterns and DRAW THEM on your chart. As simple as that. There are several filters you can tweak in order to achieve the analysis you want. Just give it a try. After several months of testing, we think
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5 (4)
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Minions Labs' Candlestick Pattern Teller It shows on your chart the names of the famous Candlesticks Patterns formations as soon as they are created and confirmed. No repainting. That way beginners and also professional traders who have difficulties in visually identifying candlestick patterns will have their analysis in a much easier format. Did you know that in general there are 3 types of individuals: Visual, Auditory, and Kinesthetic? Don't be ashamed if you cannot easily recognize Candlesti
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4 (1)
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Easily get all relevant economic events of the current day right into your chart, as markers. Filter what kind of markers do you want: by country (selected individually) and by Importance (High relevance, Medium, Low or any combination of these). Configure the visual cues to your liking. Additionaly you have the ability to add up to 5 personal markers of your own agenda. With Alerts and/or with blackout periods, if you are using it within an Expert Advisor! All in one Economic Calendar indicator
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Flavio Javier Jarabeck
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The Metatrader 5 has a hidden jewel called Chart Object, mostly unknown to the common users and hidden in a sub-menu within the platform. Called Mini Chart, this object is a miniature instance of a big/normal chart that could be added/attached to any normal chart, this way the Mini Chart will be bound to the main Chart in a very minimalist way saving a precious amount of real state on your screen. If you don't know the Mini Chart, give it a try - see the video and screenshots below. This is a gr
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Flavio Javier Jarabeck
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The Market Momentum indicator is based on the Volume Zone Oscillator (VZO), presented by Waleed Aly Khalil in the 2009 edition of the International Federation of Technical Analysts journal, and presents a fresh view of this market valuable data that is oftenly misunderstood and neglected: VOLUME. With this new approach of "seeing" Volume data, traders can infer more properly market behavior and increase their odds in a winning trade. "The VZO is a leading volume oscillator; its basic usefulness
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