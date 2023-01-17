VVWAP Bandas

Daily VWAP, continues for a period of hours (eg, 10 hours of history),

with color to indicate change of direction and bands to map good entry and exit points.

The indicator was created to map the center of the market, and find good buying moments, trend analysis or market correction points are easily detected, allowing you to understand moments of exhaustion and buying and selling points

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