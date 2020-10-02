Oasis Trend Indicator Guide / Manual - CLEVER TRADING CLUB

COMPLETE PROFITABLE VISUAL TRADING STRATEGY INDICATOR

VERSIONS: Metatrader 4 - Metatrader 5

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Indicator which uses trend, breakout and reversal innovative patterns to show a complete visual trading strategy, with transparent performance metrics.

Follow simple visual patterns, that will improve your trading significantly.

Outstanding Features

A complete panel which shows informative metrics about the effectiveness of the indicator's strategy, within the actual chart, showing not only success rates, but also profits and reward/risk rates; so you are really aware of the inidicator's profitability, within the actual market.

Also it shows win and lose operations that you could obtain by using the indicator, as well as the possible return (in points) without transactional costs.

Panel Statistics' depend on selected money management parameters (Exit on Target 1, Exit on Target 2, Partial Exits, besides distance selected to stop, target 1 and target 2 levels)

Transparent and very informative metrics

Display Metrics

All the following metrics are calculated based on selected Money Management strategies and don´t consider account commissions, spreads, swaps, or any other transactional cost:

Number of Trades.

Win/Loss.

Points earned in closed winning operations

Points lost in closed losing operations

Net Points: Points earned minus points lost

Success Ratio: Percentage of winning operations

Profit Ratio: Points earned / Points lost

Reward/Risk: Average points earned / Average points lost





EXAMPLE OF USE:

BUY SIGNAL

The indicator sends alerts and draws a green arrow when it finds a new buy opportunity. At the same time, the indicator shows the possible stop, target 1 and target 2 levels, according to the indicator's parameters.

SELL SIGNAL

The indicator sends alerts and draws a red arrow when it finds a new sell opportunity. At the same time, the indicator shows the possible stop, target 1 and target 2 levels, according to the indicator's parameters.









Indicator features

Effective and clear signals.

It can be used as a complete trading strategy.

Provides complete trading statistics to evaluate the indicator's performance.

It shows exact exit points.

It shows the real profit expectancy through its profit factor, risk/reward, and successful ratio indicators.

The indicator doesn´t repaints.

It works in all symbols.

Has integrated alerts.

It integrates with any robot or expert adviser.





Parameters:

Indicator's parameters:

Signal Parameter: Sensitivity parameter of the indicator

ATR Sensitivity: ATR Sensitivity Parameter.

Candles to calculate: Candles to calculate the indicator

Show Display, Objects, and Indicator.





Money Management Parameters:

Money Management Strategy: Defines what method should be used to calculate the Display Indicators (Exit on TP1, Close the trade when the price reaches target 1; Exit on TP2, Close the trade when price reaches target 2 and set a break-even stop in open price when price reaches target 1; Partial Exits, Close half of the trade on target 1, half on target 2. and set a break-even stop in open price when price reaches target 1).

Trading method: Selects if you can trade in the same direction repeatedly.

Stop Type: Selection between stop type.

Multiplier Range Stop: Multiplier if range stop method is selected.

Target 1 Multiplier.

Target 2 Multiplier.

Limitation of TP2 based on TP1.





Other Parameters:

Alert parameters.

Objects' color, size and style parameters.

Display parameters.









We recommend to trade on assets, which show a profit factor of the last 1000 candles, of at least 1.1. Also, you can apply trend, currency strength, among other filters, to adapt the signals to your personal strategy.



