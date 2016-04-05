Horizontal Re Semi Auto Recovery Zone


Details of each condition

Type 1. Set no use Hedging Martingale, to open the order by yourself only through the push button. TP and SL follow setting.

Set Setting_Hedging =false;

    Use_HLine =false; 

    Set Setting_TrailingStop =false; if not use.



Type 2. Semi Auto Recovery Zone You have to open the order by yourself only through the push button.

If in the wrong direction and Set true on Hedging Martingale, EA will fix the order with the zone system by use Hedging Martingale

Set Setting_TrailingStop =false;

Set Setting_Hedging =true;

     Use_HLine =false; 



Type 3. Use horizontal line open order . And If in the wrong direction and Set true on Hedging Martingale,

EA will fix the order with the zone system by use Hedging Martingale

Set Setting_TrailingStop =false;

Set Setting_Hedging =true;

     Use_HLine =true; 



** The horizontal line must be drawn manually and the line name.

and when opening an order Horizontal lines are automatically removed.


Set  horizontal line name

S : For Sell

B : For Buy







We recommend that you do back test first.



This EA Martingale

This EA Hedging

This EA High Risk

start around 1000$ and Lots 0.01
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News filter, equity guard & session control for all your EAs — one tool, full protection — Free Demo | Latest Updates v26 (August 2026) is the biggest update ever: the EA now protects your entire account — every chart, no helper needed — and the indicator gives any chart its own protection rules (news, loss limits, trading times and more). The AI Trade Assessment arrives in MetaTrader 4 — automatic verdicts on new entries and on-chart assess buttons alike. Existing setups keep working unchanged
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TwoOscillators
Sirinya Pakkaman
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Use  Stochastic Oscillator (STO)  Oversold and MACD < 0 show  buy signal Use  Stochastic Oscillator (STO)  Overbought. and MACD > 0 show  sell signal Please check support resistance before opening an order. This indicator is only a helper. Can't tell you 100% right. "Selling pigs" is a trivial matter. "Sticking on a mountain" is a challenge. Thanks you. welcome.
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5 (1)
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Details of each condition Type 1. Set no use Hedging Martingale, to open the order by yourself only through the push button. TP and SL follow setting. Set Setting_Hedging =false;     Use_Signal =false;  Type 2. Semi Auto Recovery Zone You have to open the order by yourself only through the push button. If in the wrong direction and Set true on Hedging Martingale, EA will fix the order with the zone system by use Hedging Martingale Set Setting_Hedging =true;     Use_Signal =false;  Type 3. Use
Semi Auto Recovery Zone Full Order
Sirinya Pakkaman
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Details of each condition Type 1. Set no use Hedging Martingale, to open the order by yourself only through the push button. TP and SL follow setting. Set Setting_Hedging =false; Set Setting_TrailingStop =false; if not use. Type 2. Semi Auto Recovery Zone You have to open the order by yourself only through the push button. If in the wrong direction and Set true on Hedging Martingale, EA will fix the order with the zone system by use Hedging Martingale Set Setting_Hedging =true; Set Setting_Tra
Breakout Recovery Auto EA
Sirinya Pakkaman
Utilities
Expert Advisor: Breakout_Recovery_V2    Version: 2.3    Symbol: XAUUSD    Timeframe: M15 (recommended)    Strategy Type: Breakout + Smart Recovery (Bi-directional Martingale)    Platform: MetaTrader 4 (MT4) Description: Breakout_Recovery_V2 is a smart trading system that detects real breakout opportunities and uses a controlled recovery mechanism (martingale) when the market moves against the initial entry. Features: *Real breakout entry logic using a custom supply/demand
Smart Breakout Recovery EA
Sirinya Pakkaman
Utilities
Smart Breakout Recovery EA Smart Breakout Recovery EA is an advanced automated trading system based on EMA trend filtering and Supply/Demand breakout logic. The EA identifies high-probability breakout and false-break opportunities, combined with a controlled recovery system to optimize trade management. Key Features: - Dual EMA trend confirmation (M15 + H1) - Breakout and False Break detection - Supply & Demand zone integration - Smart Recovery (Martingale-based) - Adjustable lot scaling
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