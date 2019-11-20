Nygma Binary Options is a momentum indicator that measures the magnitude of recent price changes to evaluate overbought or oversold conditions in the price of a stock or other asset with few major tweaks. This is NOT RSI.



Features V3:

Added Supply/Demand Filter: You must add your own S/R indicator .



You get alerts when prices is entering on a specific supply/demand zone.

How to use the S/R Filter? Load the Nygma_Mod.ex4 into the chart, after that load your S/R indicator on the chart. In order for the Nygma_Mod.ex4 to recognize the zones from your S/R indicator change the colors like this: Support - RoyalBlue ; Resistance - Crimson.

How to use? When the signal comes, you will prepare. At the end of the current candle you enter into the trade. Can I take all the signals? No, you must follow some simple rules.

What are the rules? Alert comes in and the current candle is rejected at strong supply/demand.

If the price doesn't reverse at the signal, that means there is a strong trend, we suggest you go with the trend.



How to find the strong supply/demand zones?

Look for a strong rally. Then without warning, the price suddenly reverses and drops FAST.



Look for a strong rally. Then without warning, the price suddenly reverses and drops FAST. You enter at the opening of the next candle.

DO NOT trade during news.

INFO: The indicator doesn't repaint, but you will notice that some arrows will disappear when the price breaks a zone, where you had a signal, because of the S/R indicator. The reason for that is because zone will no longer exist and the Nygma_Mod.ex4 filters the signals using the zones from your S/R indicator.





