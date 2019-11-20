Nygma Binary Options
- Indicators
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Puiu AlexI am fulltime trader with over 13 years of forex experience. I developed my own strategy based on supply/demand levels and trend follow!
Motto: Take what you need and leave, don't look back!
- Version: 2.1
- Updated: 20 November 2019
- Activations: 7
Nygma Binary Options is a momentum indicator that measures the magnitude of recent price changes to evaluate overbought or
oversold conditions in the price of a stock or other asset with few major tweaks. This is NOT RSI.
Features V3:
Added Supply/Demand Filter: You must add your own S/R indicator .
- You get alerts when prices is entering on a specific supply/demand zone.
How to use the S/R Filter?
Load the Nygma_Mod.ex4 into the chart, after that load your S/R indicator on the chart.
In order for the Nygma_Mod.ex4 to recognize the zones from your S/R indicator change the colors like this: Support - RoyalBlue
; Resistance - Crimson.
How to use?
When the signal comes, you will prepare.
At the end of the current candle you enter into the trade.
Can I take all the signals?
No, you must follow some simple rules.
What are the rules?
- Alert comes in and the current candle is rejected at strong supply/demand.
- If the price doesn't reverse at the signal, that means there is a strong trend, we suggest you go with the trend.
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How to find the strong supply/demand zones?Look for a strong rally. Then without warning, the price suddenly reverses and drops FAST.
- You enter at the opening of the next candle.
- DO NOT trade during news.
INFO: The indicator doesn't repaint, but you will notice that some arrows will disappear when the price breaks a zone, where you had a signal,
because of the S/R indicator. The reason for that is because zone will no longer exist and the Nygma_Mod.ex4 filters the signals using the
zones from your S/R indicator.