The Pushing Trend indicator implements a kind of technical analysis based on the idea that the market is cyclical in nature. The indicator tracks the market trend, ignoring sharp market fluctuations and noise around the average price. It fixes the trend and shows favorable moments of entering the market with arrows. AND





Working with the Pushing Trend indicator is quite simple. Look at the arrows and determine the direction of work. The indicator can be used not only to fix the trend direction but also as an entry point. The indicator can be used both for pipsing on small periods and for long-term trading.