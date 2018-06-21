Revolver
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.11
- Updated: 8 January 2024
- Activations: 5
The scalper uses the model of a quantum set of algorithms, applying a unique multi-level system of supportive orders.
There is no need to optimize the EA, it is already fully configured for work.
Signal: EUR/USD
Key points
- Passes the test from 1999 to the current time (20 years).
- No need to close the robot during news releases;
- It works with 4 and 5-digit quotes;
- Uses a medium model of a quantum set.
Operation parameters
- Currency pair: EURUSD;
- Timeframe: M5;
- Broker: any;
- Торговые счета: low-spread and fast-execution accounts are recommended.
The recommended deposit size for the initial lot 0.01
- 1000 USDC - cent account;
- $1000 - standard account;
- Leverage: 1:500 and higher.
General Settings
General trading settings
- Start trading - enable/disable the Expert Advisor.
- TakeProfit - take profit value for the orders opened by the EA (if set to zero, ATR values are used);
- StopLoss - stop loss value, depending on the trading style. In this EA, it is best to leave this parameter unchanged.
- MaxTrades - maximum number of simultaneously open orders in a series.
- MagicNumber - unique number of positions opened by the EA.
Risk management
- Lots - initial lot size. It is activated, if the values of Risk and DepoStep are zero;
- Risk - percentage of the deposit balance to increase the initial lot. It is activated, if the value of Lots size is zero;
- DepoStep - deposit size step for doubling the initial lot. It is activated, if the values of Lots and Risk are zero.
- Stop by equity - enable/disable limitation of losses by equity.
- Value of equity - allowable loss by equity, at which all orders previously opened by the EA are closed.
Trailing Stop
- Use Trailing Stop - enable/disable the Trailing Stop parameter.
- Fixed trailing size - size of the Trailing Stop in points from the order opening price;
- The size of the correction Trailing Stop - price range in points from Fixed trailing size to trigger Trailing Stop.
good performance,100% recomended!!!