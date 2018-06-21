The scalper uses the model of a quantum set of algorithms, applying a unique multi-level system of supportive orders.

There is no need to optimize the EA, it is already fully configured for work.

Signal: EUR/USD

Key points

Passes the test from 1999 to the current time (20 years).

No need to close the robot during news releases;

It works with 4 and 5-digit quotes;

Uses a medium model of a quantum set.





Operation parameters

Currency pair : EURUSD;

: EURUSD; Timeframe : M5;

: M5; Broker: any;

Торговые счета: low-spread and fast-execution accounts are recommended.

The recommended deposit size for the initial lot 0.01

1000 USDC - cent account;

- cent account; $1000 - standard account;

- standard account; Leverage: 1:500 and higher.





General Settings

General trading settings

Start trading - enable/disable the Expert Advisor.

- enable/disable the Expert Advisor. TakeProfit - take profit value for the orders opened by the EA ( if set to zero, ATR values are used );

- take profit value for the orders opened by the EA ( ); StopLoss - stop loss value, depending on the trading style. In this EA, it is best to leave this parameter unchanged.

- stop loss value, depending on the trading style. In this EA, it is best to leave this parameter unchanged. MaxTrades - maximum number of simultaneously open orders in a series.

- maximum number of simultaneously open orders in a series. MagicNumber - unique number of positions opened by the EA.

Risk management

Lots - initial lot size. It is activated, if the values of Risk and DepoStep are zero;

- initial lot size. It is activated, if the values of and are zero; Risk - percentage of the deposit balance to increase the initial lot. It is activated, if the value of Lots size is zero;

- percentage of the deposit balance to increase the initial lot. It is activated, if the value of is zero; DepoStep - deposit size step for doubling the initial lot. It is activated, if the values of Lots and Risk are zero.

- deposit size step for doubling the initial lot. It is activated, if the values of and are zero. Stop by equity - enable/disable limitation of losses by equity.

- enable/disable limitation of losses by equity. Value of equity - allowable loss by equity, at which all orders previously opened by the EA are closed.

Trailing Stop