Revolver

3.67

The scalper uses the model of a quantum set of algorithms, applying a unique multi-level system of supportive orders.

There is no need to optimize the EA, it is already fully configured for work.

Signal: EUR/USD

Key points

  • Passes the test from 1999 to the current time (20 years).
  • No need to close the robot during news releases;
  • It works with 4 and 5-digit quotes;
  • Uses a medium model of a quantum set.


Operation parameters

  • Currency pair: EURUSD;
  • Timeframe: M5;
  • Broker: any;
  • Торговые счета: low-spread and fast-execution accounts are recommended.

The recommended deposit size for the initial lot 0.01

  • 1000 USDC - cent account;
  • $1000 - standard account;
  • Leverage: 1:500 and higher.


General Settings

General trading settings

  • Start trading - enable/disable the Expert Advisor.
  • TakeProfit - take profit value for the orders opened by the EA (if set to zero, ATR values are used);
  • StopLoss - stop loss value, depending on the trading style. In this EA, it is best to leave this parameter unchanged.
  • MaxTrades - maximum number of simultaneously open orders in a series.
  • MagicNumber - unique number of positions opened by the EA.

Risk management

  • Lots - initial lot size. It is activated, if the values of Risk and DepoStep are zero;
  • Risk - percentage of the deposit balance to increase the initial lot. It is activated, if the value of Lots size is zero;
  • DepoStep - deposit size step for doubling the initial lot. It is activated, if the values of Lots and Risk are zero.
  • Stop by equity - enable/disable limitation of losses by equity.
  • Value of equity - allowable loss by equity, at which all orders previously opened by the EA are closed.

Trailing Stop

  • Use Trailing Stop - enable/disable the Trailing Stop parameter.
  • Fixed trailing size - size of the Trailing Stop in points from the order opening price;
  • The size of the correction Trailing Stop - price range in points from Fixed trailing size to trigger Trailing Stop.
Reviews 4
malikmurdani9
53
malikmurdani9 2018.08.01 10:36 
 

good performance,100% recomended!!!

DonkeyTrader
306
DonkeyTrader 2018.07.19 08:12 
 

Excellent scalper, ran the EA for almost 1 Month. It is extremely easy to use and already has the best settings by default with fixed lots (you can use risk management easily too)

I really like the concept of the EA author of Rental only products, it shows that he has confidence in the products he develops and it will ensure his continued development in the EA.

It is cheap for 1 month so give it a try, the results are excellent. i will update on the next month if there are any changes in my results. But so far it looks solid. Thank you Andrey!

_____________________

Update 23 November 2018

Revolver still performing great with low DD and stable results, I increased risk in one of my accounts too and was still able to achieve great results. The author signal reflects correctly the performance using default settings.

Andrey keeps working on the strategy entry on a regular basis too.

Recommending it.

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Adaptive Market Dynamics Indicator (AMDI) is an innovative tool for traders across all financial markets. This indicator is designed to provide traders with a deep understanding of market dynamics and adaptive trading signals based on current market conditions. Key Features and Benefits:  Adaptive Analytics : AMDI can automatically adapt to changing market conditions, allowing traders to effectively adjust their strategies in real-time. Multifactor Analysis : The indicator offers a comprehensiv
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Chi Ping Choi
793
Chi Ping Choi 2020.09.22 00:44 
 

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Sayed Mohamed Hashem Alawi Shehab
584
Sayed Mohamed Hashem Alawi Shehab 2018.11.08 14:05 
 

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malikmurdani9
53
malikmurdani9 2018.08.01 10:36 
 

good performance,100% recomended!!!

Andrey Kolmogorov
5342
Reply from developer Andrey Kolmogorov 2020.11.02 17:41
Thanks!
DonkeyTrader
306
DonkeyTrader 2018.07.19 08:12 
 

Excellent scalper, ran the EA for almost 1 Month. It is extremely easy to use and already has the best settings by default with fixed lots (you can use risk management easily too)

I really like the concept of the EA author of Rental only products, it shows that he has confidence in the products he develops and it will ensure his continued development in the EA.

It is cheap for 1 month so give it a try, the results are excellent. i will update on the next month if there are any changes in my results. But so far it looks solid. Thank you Andrey!

_____________________

Update 23 November 2018

Revolver still performing great with low DD and stable results, I increased risk in one of my accounts too and was still able to achieve great results. The author signal reflects correctly the performance using default settings.

Andrey keeps working on the strategy entry on a regular basis too.

Recommending it.

Andrey Kolmogorov
5342
Reply from developer Andrey Kolmogorov 2020.11.02 17:41
Thanks!
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