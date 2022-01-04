Chandelier Exit MT5

Developed by Chuck LeBeau, the Chandelier Exit indicator uses the highest high / lowest low -/+ a multiple of the ATR value to draw trailing stop lines (orange under buys, magenta over sells) that advance with the trend until the trend changes direction.The value of this trailing stop is that it rapidly moves upward in response to the market action. LeBeau chose the chandelier name because "just as a chandelier hangs down from the ceiling of a room, the chandelier exit hangs down from the high point or the ceiling of our trade."

Chandelier Exit uses a multiple of the Average True Range (ATR), subtracting it’s value from the highest high on buy, adding its value to the lowest low on sell. Moreover, the trailing stop lines are generated to support the order’s trend direction (long or short):