EA Schedule Launcher MT5

Create (and/or Edit) your Schedule.

Click on Gear Icon of ESL and Click on [New] Button. Or if you want to modify an existing schedule, click on [Mdf] button. Fill out the schedule box with your info.

ID: auto-assigned. Do nothing.

Template Filter: If you write [trend] in this field it will bring up all the templates that contain the word trend.

Template: You should see your custom template(s) appear here if you had already saved them to MQL4 > Files folder.

Symbol Filter: if you write [JPY] in this field it will bring up all the symbols that contain JPY.

Symbol: the symbol you want template to run on.

Time Frame: The timeframe you want template to run on.

Start: The start time (HH:MM) you want template to be launched. This is in broker time, which should match the clock on the panel.

End: The end time (HH:MM) you want template to be closed. This is in broker time, which should match the clock on the panel

Magic: The magic of your EA. Not necessary, but useful to add if you want to close open trades of EA when outside schedule.

