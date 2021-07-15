Ultimate Trade Copier

This trade copy utility allows you to instantly and seamlessly replicate and synchronize unlimited orders from multiple master accounts to multiple slave accounts on your local machine. You can create custom channels (or portfolios) with advanced filtering capabilities to copy from multiple master accounts to multiple slave accounts. Moreover, you can tailor these channels with a range of lot sizing and trade condition options to ensure that copied trades outperform the original source. You can copy from MT4 to MT4, MT4 to MT5, MT5 to MT4, and MT5 to MT5, as well as from MT4/MT5 to MT4/MT5 FIFO or Netting.

Additionally, most trade copiers lack the ability to fully visualize which trades have been synchronized or not and why. Not ours. Our trade copier provides a clear and intuitive panel that displays your configurations and allows you to see master and slave trades side by side, along with customizable columns that show key trade details.

Overall, our trade copier is fast, reliable, and robust, offering a comprehensive and user-friendly solution for copying and synchronizing trades.