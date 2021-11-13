ATR Exit MT5

The ATR Exit indicator uses the candle close + ATR value to draw trailing stop lines (orange under buys, magenta over sells) that advance with the trend until the trend changes direction. It uses a multiple of the Average True Range (ATR), subtracting it’s value from the close on buy, adding its value to the close on sell. Moreover, the trailing stop lines are generated to support the order’s trend direction (long or short):

The ATR Exit is one of 14 indicator-based trailing stops comprising our Universal Trailing Stop EA MT5 . You don't need to download this indicator to make it work in the UTS EA, as the indicator is already built into it, but if you want to see how your trailing stop auto-adjusts to the indicator lines on the chart of UTS-EA when you set Apply indicator template=true , you need to download this indicator.

While we use the ATR Exit as a trailing stop, it can be used in a volatility breakout strategy. The trader or EA can buy whenever the close crosses above the upper trail line and sell whenever the close crosses below the lower trail line.

This ATR exit trail is superior to using a fixed percentage because its change is based on the volatility characteristics of the underlying instrument and time frame. As Investopedia makes clear, "as the trading range expands or contracts, the distance between the stop and the closing price automatically adjusts and moves to an appropriate level, balancing the trader's desire to protect profits with the necessity of allowing the [instrument] to move within its normal range." (r)