ATR Exit MT5
- Indicators
- BLAKE STEVEN RODGER
- Version: 1.14
- Updated: 22 November 2023
- In an upward trend, the long trailing stop line (orange line under buy) appears and advances upward until the close crosses under the line.
- In a downward trend, the short trailing stop line (magenta over sell) appears and declines until the close crosses over the line.
The ATR Exit is one of 14 indicator-based trailing stops comprising our Universal Trailing Stop EA MT5. You don't need to download this indicator to make it work in the UTS EA, as the indicator is already built into it, but if you want to see how your trailing stop auto-adjusts to the indicator lines on the chart of UTS-EA when you set Apply indicator template=true, you need to download this indicator.
While we use the ATR Exit as a trailing stop, it can be used in a volatility breakout strategy. The trader or EA can buy whenever the close crosses above the upper trail line and sell whenever the close crosses below the lower trail line.
This ATR exit trail is superior to using a fixed percentage because its change is based on the volatility characteristics of the underlying instrument and time frame. As Investopedia makes clear, "as the trading range expands or contracts, the distance between the stop and the closing price automatically adjusts and moves to an appropriate level, balancing the trader's desire to protect profits with the necessity of allowing the [instrument] to move within its normal range." (r)
Parameters:
- AtrPer (14) – Indicator Period;
- Factor (3) – This is the factor for multiplying the ATR. You may use fractions – this does not need to be an integer;
- Shift (1) - Indicator shift;
- Show Channel (true/false) — if false (default), it shows the orange line under buy in upward trend, magenta line over sell in downward trend; if true, it shows a channel on both sides of the price.
This is good, helps prevent from stopping hunting. I use the 2-hour candle bar, on 24-period and 2x ATR multiple. You can play around with the Candle period bar, Period length and ATR multiple.