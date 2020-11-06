Chandelier Exit

4

Developed by Chuck LeBeau, the Chandelier Exit indicator uses the highest high / lowest low -/+ a multiple of the ATR value to draw trailing stop lines (orange under buys, magenta over sells) that advance with the trend until the trend changes direction.The value of this trailing stop is that it rapidly moves upward in response to the market action. LeBeau chose the chandelier name because "just as a chandelier hangs down from the ceiling of a room, the chandelier exit hangs down from the high point or the ceiling of our trade."

Chandelier Exit uses a multiple of the Average True Range (ATR), subtracting it’s value from the highest high on buy, adding its value to the lowest low on sell. Moreover, the trailing stop lines are generated to support the order’s trend direction (long or short): 

  • In an upward trend, the long trailing stop line (orange line under buy) appears and advances upward until the close crosses under the line. 
  • In a downward trend, the short trailing stop line (magenta over sell) appears and declines until the close crosses over the line. 

The Chandelier Exit is one of 14 indicator-based trailing stops comprising our Universal Trailing Stop EA. You don't need to download this indicator to make it work in the UTS EA, as the indicator is already built into it, but if you want to see how your trailing stop auto-adjusts to the indicator lines on the chart of UTS-EA when you set Apply indicator template=true, you need to download this indicator. 

While we use the Chandelier Exit as a trailing stop, it can be used in a volatility breakout strategy. The trader or EA can buy whenever the close crosses above the upper trail line and sell whenever the close crosses below the lower trail line. 

This Chandelier Exit trail is superior to using a fixed percentage because its change is based on the volatility characteristics of the underlying instrument and time frame.

Parameters:

  • Range (7) - Range of the highest high (lowest low) 
  • Shift (1) - Indicator shift; 
  • ATRPeriod (14) – Indicator Period;
  • ATRMultipl (3) – This is the factor for multiplying the ATR. You may use fractions – this does not need to be an integer;
  • Show Channel (true/false) — if false (default), it shows the orange line under buy in upward trend, magenta line over sell in downward trend; if true, it shows a channel on both sides of the price.


Reviews 4
John Winsome Munar
3471
John Winsome Munar 2022.06.15 00:14 
 

Helpful indicator, thanks for this.

Ron Devito
147
Ron Devito 2021.02.13 15:04 
 

Fully configurable Chandelier Exit. Loads and removes without issue and provides the basis to size your trailing stop. When trading this way, you don't set a profit target, rather you allow the market to trailing stop you out via the Chandelier.

Febe
77
Febe 2021.01.20 16:07 
 

Five Stars

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Adopt market correlation and indicator resonance Here are some trading recommendations based on the current market conditions: (1) Note: It doesn't mean you have a perfect deal, but rather helps you avoid bad trades (2) Why traditional indicators are prone to distortion. For example, the 10-day moving average is calculated by calculating the average price of the top 10 candlesticks. Result: I prove I want to rise, and the signal is easily distorted. This indicator adopts a self-proof + corrob
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The Mechanism Trend indicator is a hybrid indicator that shows the moments for entering the market with arrows. This indicator was created on the basis of the original indicators for searching for extreme points, the indicator is well suited for determining a reversal or a large sharp jerk to one side. When the trend changes, the Mechanism Trend indicator uses color signaling: green - when changing from a downtrend to an uptrend, and red - vice versa, to a downtrend. You can use the indicator
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John Winsome Munar
3471
John Winsome Munar 2022.06.15 00:14 
 

Helpful indicator, thanks for this.

52282077
104
52282077 2021.08.16 17:15 
 

商品的售出目的是使用。尤其贵网站售出的智能产品更是如此。但买家的联系连接不上，没有沟通及售后的技术指导怎么使用的好呢？建议作者的联系方式要公开。评价使用以后再谈。

BLAKE STEVEN RODGER
31592
Reply from developer BLAKE STEVEN RODGER 2022.01.03 23:02
Users of my products have never had a problem contacting me. I'm always available on MQL5 for chat and assistance. I also have telegram support at my group, https://t.me/algosamurai_utilities, and my personal telegram is @blakerodger.
Ron Devito
147
Ron Devito 2021.02.13 15:04 
 

Fully configurable Chandelier Exit. Loads and removes without issue and provides the basis to size your trailing stop. When trading this way, you don't set a profit target, rather you allow the market to trailing stop you out via the Chandelier.

Febe
77
Febe 2021.01.20 16:07 
 

Five Stars

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